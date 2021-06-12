Dialogue: Shorouk Awad

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the UAE, for more than 3 decades, has made many efforts to enhance local and global capabilities to meet the most serious challenge to the future of the planet and the continuity of life on it, the challenge of climate change. Climate action by signing and acceding to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer in 1989, and after nearly 30 years, it has submitted a request to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate “COP 28” to be held in the year 2023, which represents the most important global event in determining Directions and strategies for confronting climate change, reducing its causes, and enhancing capabilities to adapt to its repercussions.

His Excellency added: “A procession that made the efforts of the UAE a pioneering model for climate action at the local and global levels, and contributed to the haste of many countries and international organizations to support its request to host COP28.”

In his dialogue with the Union, His Excellency reviewed this process, which was based on the approach of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed, in environmental work since the inception of the Union, and was reinforced by the forward-looking visions of the future of the rational leadership.

Environmental protection priority

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi said: “Protecting the environment and working for it constituted the main pillar in the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul. This was evident in the participation of an official delegation from the UAE in the first United Nations meeting on environmental protection. Only six months after the establishment of the State Federation, and during the first year of the life of the UAE, the Federal Environment Agency was established and the first Federal Law for the Environment was launched.

His Excellency added: “This approach underpinned the country’s march in the subsequent decades to participate in all efforts aimed at protecting human life, preserving the environment and ensuring its sustainability, especially climate action efforts, with the emergence of the issue of ozone layer erosion in public and turned into an issue of international concern and the announcement of an agreement Vienna to protect the ozone layer, the UAE participated in the agreement, and signed the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Destroy the Ozone Layer in 1989.

framework agreement

His Excellency continued: “In the early nineties of the last century, the term climate change emerged as the most important challenge facing the future of the planet, and through wide global discussions during the “Earth Summit” in 1992, it was internationally agreed to launch the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate, which represented the first global action to confront this The important challenge, and in 1995 the UAE joined the Convention to participate in the international movement for climate action.” His Excellency stated that although the classification of the UAE within the agreement does not place it among the countries obligated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from it, it has voluntarily launched initiatives and programs that contribute to reducing the rate of these emissions, the most important of which is the expansion of tree planting to contribute to the absorption of emissions. ».

2000 . decade

With the development of discussions and legal commitments to the climate action movement, and after the launch and adoption of the Kyoto Protocol, which binds developed countries with goals to reduce emissions, the UAE ratified the protocol in 2005 as the first major country in the world to produce oil.

Paris Agreement

With the modernization and development of climate action goals to focus more on addressing the problem of global warming in addition to further reducing greenhouse gas emissions with the launch of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, the UAE hastened to join the agreement and sign its provisions as the first Gulf country and one of the first countries in the region.

The UAE and the energy transition

His Excellency Dr. Belhaif Al Nuaimi pointed out that the year 2006 represented a turning point in the UAE’s work for the environment and climate, as it witnessed the launch of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” as a global Emirati model for the clean energy sector, sustainable development and sustainable urban development.

His Excellency said: “In the UAE, we are proud that within the framework of our voluntary commitment to work for humanity and the climate, the country has made tangible achievements in the energy transformation in 11 years, which directly contribute to strengthening the climate action system, as the deployment and use of renewable energy solutions has been expanded at the level The local production capacity has increased from 10 megawatts in 2009 to 2,400 megawatts currently, and with the projects being developed into actual operation, it will contribute to adding 6,000 new megawatts by 2030.” The Barakah Nuclear Energy Project was also launched, which entered the first plant into operation, With its full completion, it is expected to provide up to 25% of the local electricity needs.

IRENA and the Ride of Renewable Energy

What contributed to enhancing the position of the UAE and its global role in climate action by supporting the energy transition and promoting the deployment and use of renewable energy solutions was the announcement in 2009 that the capital, Abu Dhabi, would host the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Over the past years, the UAE has supported the Agency’s efforts to spread and use renewable energy solutions globally, and worked through a partnership between the Agency and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to support a group of developing countries to finance the establishment of a group of renewable energy projects, with a value of $350 million.

Through the development of Masdar’s role globally, the company has turned into one of the most important international players in the implementation of renewable energy projects through direct investment, through which it currently manages a portfolio of 10.7 gigawatts in more than 30 countries.

Record numbers

We are proud of the effective and distinguished role played by the UAE’s projects in reducing the cost of renewable energy globally. The tender for the fifth phase of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex in Dubai recorded the lowest global cost per unit of production in 2019, which did not exceed 1.7 cents per kilowatt in Hourly, and during 2020, and in the midst of applying precautionary measures and working at a distance, and the slowdown in the economic movement globally, the solar energy project in the Al Dhafra region recorded the lowest production cost, as it did not exceed 1.35 cents per kilowatt hour.

International Events

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi pointed out that the UAE model depends in one of its most important pillars on creating platforms and holding international events to bring together decision-makers, experts and specialists under one roof to discuss all issues related to achieving sustainability, promoting energy transformation and working for climate, and among these events is Abu Dhabi Week For sustainability, the Abu Dhabi Climate Conference, which was organized in the UAE capital in 2019, and brought together 2000 decision-makers, experts, specialists and representatives of youth in the presence of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the Abu Dhabi Climate Dialogue, which was organized last April in the presence of John Kerry, the US Special Envoy for Climate.

Expo 2020

Next October, the world will meet at Expo 2020 Dubai, the most prominent event in the world, which will represent a global icon in displaying the future of sustainability innovations through which it is possible to enhance the capabilities of facing the most important environmental challenges globally.

Energy future

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi said: “The UAE’s ambitions did not stop at the deployment and development of conventional renewable energy solutions, but rather adopted the latest global trends for energy production sources, as the first project was launched in the Middle East and North Africa, to produce green hydrogen, which is the first among Many projects in the country to develop the green hydrogen economy and open local hydrogen markets that will serve various sectors.”

Carbon Reduction Efforts

A key part of our climate action is decarbonisation, and the domestic oil and gas sector has been at the forefront of the world in adopting climate-friendly industrial practices. For example, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, a move that will cement its position as one of the world’s least carbon-intensive oil and gas producers. It has also developed the region’s first commercial carbon capture, utilization and storage network that aims to maximize the value of natural resources through enhanced oil recovery. The current production capacity of the project is 800,000 tons per year, which is expected to double in the coming years.

The private sector also has the potential to make a significant contribution towards our ultimate goal of achieving carbon neutrality by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a notable example is Etihad Airways which has pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 as the first airline in the GCC region al khaliji and one of the first airlines in the industry to set a target of this magnitude, Majid Al Futtaim Holding Company which announced a long-term goal to produce more energy and water than it consumes, to reach a net positive business model by 2040, and Emirates Global Aluminium.

Nationally Determined Contributions

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi indicated that the state, as part of its voluntary commitments to work for the climate, raised the ceiling of its ambition to meet this challenge in its second report on the Nationally Determined Contributions submitted to the General Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate last December, which includes raising the ceiling of the emissions reduction goal By 70 million tons by 2030, achieving a reduction in the country’s total emissions intensity by 37.5% by 2030 compared to 2016 rates.

Increasing the share of local clean energy to reach a production capacity of 14 gigawatts by 2030, compared to 100 megawatts in 2015. And continuing to implement an integrated system of measures aimed at reducing the level of emissions in the main economic sectors (energy, transportation, industry, services, agriculture, and waste). Continuing efforts to preserve coastal ecosystems and the Blue Carbon Project by planting millions of trees, including mangroves, of which 30 million seedlings are planned to be planted by 2030.

future policies and directions

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi added: “This broad system of work efforts for the environment and climate has been reinforced by the rational leadership’s adoption and adoption of a set of directions and policies that serve to achieve sustainability and create a better future for current and future generations, including the adoption of the transition towards a green economy, and the adoption and launch of public policy The environment in the UAE and the UAE policy for the circular economy, which the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment used in cooperation with its strategic partners from the public and private sectors and institutions.

His Excellency continued, “The draft federal law on climate change was also completed, which will represent the federal framework and umbrella regulating standards and mechanisms for action for climate at the state level.”

global model

Since changing their name and within the climate change work file for its competencies, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has worked to enhance the role and position of the UAE and its global model in climate action, through many important initiatives, projects and policies, including the launch of the UAE National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, which represents a road map To support national activities and initiatives aimed at confronting climate challenges by reducing the repercussions of climate change, strengthening adaptation measures and procedures in the UAE within a time frame that extends until 2050, and the National Adaptation Program to enhance the capabilities of all sectors with the repercussions of climate change, and based on the state’s interest in the youth category Involving it in the future industry, the Ministry launched the UAE Youth Climate Strategy.

Hosting “COP 28”

To stimulate and accelerate the pace of global action to confront the challenge of climate change and to preserve the planet and ensure the continuity of life on it, and based on its busy career in global action for climate, and its model based on transforming all challenges into growth opportunities, and ensuring the continuity of economic growth in light of a set of standards that maintain The environment and integrating climate action into the future strategies of all sectors. The UAE submitted a request to host the session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate (COP28).

UAE march for climate action

• 1989..accession to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol

• 1995..the accession to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate

• 2005..the accession to the Kyoto Agreement

• 2009..hosting the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

• 2015 .. Joining the Paris Climate Agreement

• 2019 .. Organizing the Abu Dhabi Climate Conference

• 2021.. Organizing the Abu Dhabi Climate Dialogue

• 2021..Participation in the Climate Leaders Dialogue

• 2023 .. Request to host “COP 28”