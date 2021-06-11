Florencia Kirchner, daughter of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, shared some messages on her social networks about her health. He said that he is recovering favorably, who did not have coronavirus and thanked one of the nurses who treated her in particular.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages and that much love. I am recovering well at the moment. It was not Covid-19 as falsely reported (for a change) by some media, “he wrote on his Instagram profile.

Then Cristina’s daughter thanked the hospital where she was admitted on Tuesday for an infection: “Thanks to the Otamendi Sanatorium and to the entire team of doctors and auxiliary personnel who attended me so attentively“.

The messages of Florencia Kirchner in networks after her admission to the Otamendi Sanatorium.

In particular, Florencia thanked a nurse who gave her a special gift: “Nora, a nurse who was also when Hele (her daughter) was born, who knitted her a newborn sweater at the time, she left me this cockade made by her that I will use with much affection, “he said and accompanied the text with the image of the gift.



To finish he also thanked to two publishers who brought him some books so you can read while you recover at the medical facility.



The last known of Florencia Kirchner was on Wednesday, when the Otamendi Sanatorium published a brief medical report: “The patient is on her second day of general hospitalization by an infectious process“.



“His state of health is good and he is evolving favorably from the situation generated by his hospitalization,” added the report, which was signed by Dr. Marisa Lanfranconi, medical director.

Florencia Kirchner had undergone treatment for “post-traumatic stress” for more than a year in Havana and returned to Argentina in early 2020, before the pandemic. During his recovery in Cuba, he received the visit of the former president on several occasions.

Precisely in March 2020, the young woman took to social networks to talk about her health problems. In a post on Instagram, where he usually develops different reflections, pointed harshly against the media, Justice and the Government of Mauricio Macri for your situation.

“They made me sick, yes, but they never made me hate my name,” he questioned in that publication.

Months later, in May of last year, she provided an extensive report where she spoke about her health, her passion for literature, feminism and her return to the country, a few days after the first quarantine for coronavirus was decreed in Argentina.

“I did not understand anything, because also entering the country with this is not like when you enter the country normally. It seemed like the apocalypse. I did not understand anything,” he had said on radio Con Vos.