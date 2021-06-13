The world of soccer suffered a hard blow yesterday. The collapse of the Danish Christian Eriksen in the middle of the match between his team against Finland went around the world. Minutes later it was confirmed that the player had left the stadium alive. Throughout the afternoon they continued to test him in the hospital, even the player was able to speak by video call with his teammates and asked them to resume the game as soon as possible.
Today we have dawned with wonderful news. The Danish team’s Twitter social network account has confirmed in a statement that Eriksen has been able to speak with his teammates to congratulate them on yesterday’s game, and that he remains hospitalized while further tests are carried out.
The Danish football federation wanted to thank all those involved in the process that allowed the Inter star to leave the stadium alive, because whatever happens, whoever wins this tournament wins, we have already found the true heroes of the Euro: the toilets.
Also highlight the work of all the players who were on the field whose behavior was exemplary. Special mention to Simon Kjaer, who together with Delaney created that screen of players to prevent the cameras from capturing the horrible images and together with Kasper Schmeichel consoled the victim’s family in such a difficult time. He also checked that the player had not swallowed his tongue and kept him in a lateral safety position. Captain example. We will be eternally grateful to you.
