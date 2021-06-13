✅ One of those in charge of assisting Eriksen in the first moments

✅ Promoted to create the barrier with players to defend their privacy

✅ As soon as the situation stopped being so critical, he ran to support his partner’s wife

Simon Kjaer, CAPTAIN in capital letters? pic.twitter.com/gRVIrNSZqi

