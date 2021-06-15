Swiss President Guy Parmelin called the summit of his Russian and American colleagues Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden, which will take place tomorrow, June 16, “the hope of world politics.” The head of state is quoted by the 20 Minuten edition.

“The Geneva meeting gives a little hope to all world politics,” Parmelin said after meeting with Biden. He also added that he hopes for progress in relations between Russia and the United States after the upcoming summit, and also noted that Geneva has “excellent contacts” with Moscow, in which the president especially appreciates sincerity.

The meeting of the Presidents of Russia and the United States will take place on June 16 in the capital of Switzerland at the Villa La Grange. The parties are expected to discuss bilateral relations, issues of strategic stability and the international agenda, including cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts. The talks will be attended by foreign ministers – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as well as five other officials.