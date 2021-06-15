Until now it was exclusive to Xbox on consoles, but the Bloober Team game is expanding to PlayStation.

It had been rumored for weeks but it is already official. The Medium has been confirmed for release on PS5. The video game developed by the Polish studio Bloober team will arrive on Sony’s next-generation console next September 3. As you will remember, since its launch last January it was exclusive to Xbox on consoles; once that period is over, it expands its sights to new platforms.

At the moment, Bloober Team has not given more technical specifications regarding the Launch of The Medium on PS5, and they have only announced the date on which it will be available. It was the first Xbox Series X | S exclusive title with a digital release. But hopefully it will now arrive in physical form after a publisher’s deal with Koch Media.

Until now, it was an Xbox Series exclusive game and it’s coming to PS5The game puts us in the shoes of Marianne, who has the power to move between two worlds, and using this premise, we must advance through the scenarios solving a series of puzzles, in a game with great importance at a narrative level, but also in the tension provided by hiding from the Maw, the main enemy of the game. All this accompanied by an OST composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill) and Arkadiusz Reikowski.

Until it is released next September, we leave you with our analysis of The Medium, which is now available on Xbox and PC.

