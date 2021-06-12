The mayor of Esteban Echeverría and president of the Buenos Aires PJ Council Fernando Gray denounced this Saturday that the Social Inclusion Secretariat of the Ministry of Social Action “six months ago” He stopped sending food aid to his municipality for vulnerable social sectors, despite the increase in the social crisis. Said it is urgently needed to reinforce the delivery of food in canteens and social picnic areas. This secretariat is managed by the leader of La Cámpora, Laura Valeria Alonso.

When asked about the claims of the piqueteros sectors, Gray explained that “if a person comes to ask me for registration to be in a cooperative, we do not have that power. I know there are organizations that are doing it”, In an allusion to La Cámpora. Gray is one of the few historical leaders of the PJ who resists for Máximo Kirchner to lead the provincial party apparatus.

“It would be ideal if this se done institutionally through municipalities and other state agencies. Working together is important but the state is the state, “Gray added in statements to the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Milenium.

On the other hand, “at some point we receive direct social food aid from the Nation and do not half a year. We receive something from the Province, but not from the Nation. We have claimed it from the Secretary of Social Inclusion ”.

“We are waiting because half a year has already passed us. Dining rooms and picnic areas must be reinforceds. We deliver some bags for vulnerable families that we buy with municipal funds and the truth is thatand they are not enough to buy all this. I don’t know what will have happened, I hope they can rearrange it because we are already reaching the middle of the year ”, he added.

Regarding the restriction measures imposed yesterday by President Alberto Fernández, Gray said that “the pandemic undoubtedly at this time It is greatly affecting the productive and commercial sectorss and you have to make your imagination work here ”.

At Esteban Echeverría, “we have important industrial centers, we brought in many companies a few years ago and they haven’t been coming for a while. We sit down with the chambers of commerce and have come up with innovative solutions. In our case, we have determined an ordinance where any company that comes to Esteban Echeverría for two years does not pay a fee. Requirement to hire local labor”.

“We what we want It’s work and people want work. Apart from the protests, many people also want to work. We have to promote work, industry and production. We do our bit here. (..) “, commented the Peronist leader.

Regarding the closure of shops by Covid-19, he said that “The basis is dialogue. We have to talk a lot with society, in my case with shopping centers. I am traveling all the time because we are going to have to make an effort during all this time ”.

Admitted that was surprised by Governor Axel Kicillof’s decision to enable face-to-face classes in the province starting Wednesday. “I did not know that face-to-face classes were being returned to the Province of Buenos Aires. (…) We were asking about the topic of vacations in order to plan and organize ourselves. It is a question of organization ”.

“I think it is a measure that will have to be evaluated. There are other things that concern me, such as the lack of accessibility to digital media for our children from the suburbs, fundamentally. There are hundreds of kids who study with their mother’s or father’s cell phones and you can’t study like that ”, Gray concluded.

