The women’s basketball team received another bad news in the preview of his third presentation at the AmeriCup which is played in San Juan de Puerto Rico and which puts into play tickets for the Qualifiers of the World Cup in Australia 2022. The duel against Venezuela, for the third date of group B, was suspended at the beginning hours because Victoria Llorente, pivot wing of the Argentine team, tested positive for coronavirus and had to isolate himself, as did Juliet Ale, who is considered close contact with his partner.

Argentina had already suffered the loss of three players -the captain Melisa gretter and the sub-captain Agostina Burani (both infected) and Andrea Boquete placeholder image, a roommate of one of them – before her debut in the tournament.

“The decision to suspend the game between Argentina and Venezuela was made due to the inconclusive results of the COVID-19 tests of the Argentine delegation, with the health and safety of players, coaches and officials being the main consideration. The rest of the team delegation has been isolated, “announced in a statement the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Women’s National Team: another positive case, new close contact and a suspended match. The CAB medical department reports that Llorente is the player and Ale was also separated. The game will be rescheduled if Argentina does not add new positives. 📝 https://t.co/it2Mp6jus1 pic.twitter.com/2QkUOtZLwo – CAB (@cabboficial) June 13, 2021

And he added: “Additional tests will be carried out in the delegation of the Argentine team for future evaluations and medical decisions, including a possible rescheduling of the game in the coming days.”

The Argentine Basketball Confederation reported that during the afternoon of this Sunday, Llorente will be tested to confirm the result.

The team led by Gregorio Martinez He traveled to Puerto Rico last Monday, after a 40-day preparation in which there were no cases of Covid-19 on the campus. But in the controls carried out on the players as soon as they disembarked in the “Puerto Rican” capital, the positives of Gretter and Burani jumped.

Gap and Macarena rosset, roommates of the infected, were also isolated because both were “close contact.” None of the four had symptoms.

Julieta Alé, considered a close contact with Llorente, was also isolated. FIBA Press Photo

“We did not expect it. From April 28 we took all the precautions and until June 5, which was the last swab before leaving Buenos Aires, there was not a single positive case. But for the tournament you have to travel, the trip It implies a significant risk and now this is happening … “, Martínez commented at the time.

Gretter, Burani and Boquete were finally excluded from the competition, but Rosset was allowed to play three hours before the debut, after presenting studies to the FIBA ​​Medical Commission that showed that she had had Covid-19 weeks before traveling and is a carrier of high antibodies, so it does not represent a risk for the rest of the players.

The 30-year-old guard ended up being one of the figures in the victory 64-46 against the Dominican Republic, in which the Argentine team played with only nine players. With 14 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, the Juninense was the scorer and MVP of the match.

“I don’t know how I’m here. There were two hours left, I was in the room and I didn’t know whether to prepare things for the game. They told me and I changed the chip. I played for the 3 sisters who were not there. At last a good one,” she said excitedly. after the victory.



Macarena Rosset was enabled hours before the debut and played against the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico (photo). FIBA Press Photo

The team could not repeat the performance in its second presentation against Puerto Rico. Also with the squad reduced, he fought lost on Saturday 79-56 with the homeowner.

Thus, the duel against Venezuela, which was to be played this Sunday, was going to be key thinking about qualifying for the second round, to which the best four of each group advance.

It is worth remembering that Argentina must close its participation in the group stage on Tuesday against the United States.

Now we will have to wait for the retest that Llorente will carry out and see what happens with Alé as well. And also await the FIBA ​​decision on the possible rescheduling of the match against the Venezuelan national team.