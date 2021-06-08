The diesel vehicle is today only a shadow of what it once was. In Europe and especially in Spain, where its drop in registration statistics has placed it at all-time lows. In May it barely represented 20.3% of the total new vehicle market, light years from the 65% it represented in 2015. If years ago gasoline cars took the lead in sales, in the first four months of This was a new milestone this year: non-plug-in hybrid passenger cars (which complement the combustion engine with battery propulsion) have surpassed it. Experts predict that this share will fall further in the coming years.

Different reasons explain the fall of diesel, which boomed thanks to its lower carbon dioxide emissions and the tax advantages that administrations have historically offered to diesel. The dieselgate —Manipulation of engines to simulate less pollution than the real one— led by Volkswagen, the greatest concern about the emission of nitrogen oxides and its prohibition in certain urban areas for reasons of air quality have generated distrust among buyers despite the closed defense from manufacturers that new versions polluted less than other technologies. A phrase from the current Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, fueled the anger of the sector in 2018: “Diesel’s days are numbered.”

For the moment, what has occurred has been a continuous reduction in their registrations. First, on the part of the drivers, who saw how their suspicion grew to acquire a vehicle whose future they did not know and whose prohibition in certain territories was being considered. Later, on the part of the manufacturers, who have begun to abandon research in this technology and have even abandoned their production in different segments, especially urban vehicles, where diesel is most at risk from the appearance of low-emission urban areas. As an example are the two models that were sold the most in May in Spain: the Seat Arona and Ibiza. They began to be produced in both gasoline and diesel versions, but after two years of life in their current versions the second has been abandoned. Barely 10% of the models manufactured in the Martorell (Barcelona) factory, whatever the model, need diesel as fuel.

In the group of Spanish factories the evolution has been similar. The diesel vehicle has been gradually reduced. Two years ago it represented 24% and today it is below 20%. “The latest diesel engine emission control techniques are very effective, but expensive, and they have come too late. Diesel could be competitive in terms of harmful emissions, maintaining an advantage in terms of CO₂, but the cost is high ”, explains Al Bedwell, director of the engines division of the consultancy LMC, to explain the decline of technology .

The forecasts of this analysis company place a share of diesel of around 5% of the demand for cars in 2033, to disappear permanently from the market two years later. Bedwell believes that many manufacturers will abandon production much earlier, with the exception of some German brands, which will hold the type to the end.

“The customers, unless they have to do many kilometers, no longer contemplate the electric car,” explains Agustí García, CEO of a group of dealerships (Vallescar), who describes the new strategy that the brands are betting on. “Diesel is disappearing from the ranges and is being replaced by plug-in hybrid cars,” he says, referring to a technology halfway to pure electric, which costs much more to take off.

The president of Faconauto, Gerardo Pérez, maintains that diesel has been given a set of labels that have removed it from the centrality of the market. “What if it is the most polluting, if the taxes are going to be raised, if the day has come … and so many questions have been decisive for the buyer,” he says. And in the absence of supply, even the rental companies, a large buyer of diesel cars, have switched to gasoline.

Leaders in the second-hand market

Manufacturers, despite criticism for political demonstrations of months ago, now prefer silence to any comment, even a positive one, that could once again generate doubts in customers and paralyze potential purchases. “Be it good or bad, it is better not to say anything, because anything that is said can be interpreted by a buyer as a signal to wait,” said a manager of one of the brands that manufacture in Spain last week.

While the prominence in factories and dealerships has ended, the diesel car continues to receive a good reception in the second-hand market. There he continues to be the leader. Cup 60% of sales. But the disappearance in the new car market holds an uncertain future for him. For now, this shortage of cars has prevented its price as a second-hand vehicle from falling.