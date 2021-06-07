In the absence of Real Valladolid making official the hiring of Fran Sánchez as sports director, as AS announced, and communicating the new sports structure with Paulo André at the helm, the management of the 39-player squad is occurring naturally. Offers start to come in for some players. One of the first footballers for which there is interest is the Moroccan The Yamiq, which after being published that Elche and Rayo could be behind him, has attracted the attention of the Italian Torino. According to the Tuttosport newspaper, the team from Turin would be willing to pay two million after his season in Spain and the center-back’s passage previously through Genoa and Perugia, as the Pucelafichajes page has highlighted in Spain.

Not only the Moroccan seems to have a market. Among the Second Division teams there is interest in many of Real Valladolid’s young footballers. Diego Alende It has attracted attention and several teams in the category have requested his transfer, including, of course, Lugo, where this year he has shone. Also for Expensive Y Moi, who have played in Ponferradina, there is interest from various teams including the Bercianos, such as Maiden, although this is one of the players who could stay in the Pucelano first team, as Victor Garcia that with his season in Sabadell has confirmed himself as a great assistant.

Another of the footballers whose future is dark is the only Valladolid who is straddling the first team and the second: Roberto Corral. The Valladolid player has not had a good season at Numancia and despite the fact that he has one year left on his contract, he could rescind and go free. Case similar to that of Watery that does not finish having a chance of continuity in Second, but whose salary does not help to look for a better future. Among the players who can leave, probably one of the first is Waldo that he has his future in a Central European team, where he will seek to demonstrate the talent that he has not been able to show at Real Valladolid.

Waiting for that Orellana make a good Copa América with Chile, which could put you on the market, another of the veterans that could come out is Bruno Who would Cádiz have been interested in? In case of Masip and Barcelona seems to be slowing down, while the interest of German clubs in Weissman nothing is known other than what was published there. There is interest, but no offers. A little different case is that of Marcos André, since any approach of a club is dispensed with with the rescission clause. Do not forget the interest of Levante for Oscar Plano, while Granada also has it in the bedroom in case it sells to Machis. Another of the blanquivioletas players by which several clubs have been interested is Javi sanchez. Betis and, above all, Valencia have it on their list, but we will have to see the intention of Real Valladolid. Remember that he paid 3.5 million for 50% of his pass … Many players and little movement, at the moment, waiting for the structure to be clarified and someone to start making decisions.