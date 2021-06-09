To understand how one day the cell phones of Mexicans were filled with embarrassing Tik Tok videos of the candidates, coming out of a coffin, dancing in an uncoordinated way, making a fool of themselves, you have to travel to the northeast of the country. The megainfluencer Mariana Rodríguez, 25 years old and wife of the newly elected governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, has achieved what no other institutional or political apparatus in the history of Mexico: designing a president with the blow of likes. Rodríguez, unlike local candidates desperate to follow in his footsteps – without understanding the slightest bit about these tools – was already moving like a fish in water on social networks, his image was capable of mobilizing thousands of followers who would be transformed voters, understood the importance of turning her husband’s candidacy into a reality show. And it has been Rodríguez, and not García, who has come to revolutionize the way of doing politics, and winning, in Mexico.

The most repeated slogan of the 33-year-old García’s campaign has been “we must overturn the old politics.” It is not that the proposals of this Citizen Movement candidate were transgressive, but the way in which thousands of voters have got into their homes, in the privacy of their home, have danced reggaeton with them in the streets and when she has decided, they have laughed at him. “Phospho, phospho” is already part of popular speech in the Northeast and is due to the day when Mariana decided to ignore her husband in an Instagram video to show off her fluorescent-colored sneakers. Rodríguez knew that the important thing was not in the words of García announcing the events of the day, but in looking the other way, towards the banal, towards the absurd, towards the very origin of the meme.

Samuel García and Mariana Rodríguez celebrate their electoral triumph in the macro plaza of Monterrey on June 7, 2021. Nayeli Cruz

And Nuevo León was covered in memes, jokes, mass events designed for young audiences or millennial, which ended up bringing – worth the PRI verb par excellence – thousands of more veteran followers. For many it was really funny, not like the pitiful sight of those who tried to forcefully land social media videos as aliens in the middle. Rodríguez, before concentrating on García’s campaign, sold his brand cosmetics and hundreds of products through his account with a million and a half followers on Instagram. The final straw was selling her own husband.

The joke became a crushing reality for his rivals. Samuel García went from having 13% in voting intention, to doubling that projection in just two months, according to the average of this newspaper’s polls. He was benefited by the fall of Morena’s candidate, Clara Luz Flores, accused of collaborating with the macabre NXIVM sect, whose leader is convicted in the United States of human trafficking, sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography. And although his only new rival, Adrián de la Garza (PRI), was on his heels, it was not enough. García was proclaimed winner and new governor of Nuevo León this Monday with almost 10 points of advantage.

Minimize the mobilizing power of this influencer Mexicans have been a mistake that politicians will learn from in the future, especially in the face of the 2024 presidential elections. And García’s victory owes more to his wife’s work than any politician will come to recognize these days. Some of her rivals realized the risk when it was already late: Rodríguez was denounced by four parties before the National Electoral Institute for her stories on Instagram where he showed the products of local sellers that people bring to the campaign. They asked that they be considered campaign expenses of her husband and it remains for a court to decide whether behind this new unregulated electoral strategy there was fraud.

She masterfully turned it around: “You already know that the old politics have been hard for weeks and hit us and now it’s my turn … And although we are fighting the legal battle, for now I will no longer be able to continue helping you with your products, it gives me a lot of courage, but you see that those parties do not mind hurting anyone and whatever ”, ended in an Instagram video. The result: nearly a million views and 3,000 comments, mostly supportive. The old politics and the most basic laws came face to face with an unknown scenario.

It is not the first time that a president reaches power boosted by the image of his wife. The country’s television and cultural giant, Televisa, was very familiar with these mechanisms prior to the rise of social networks. And in 2012 one of his soap opera stars to whom no one addressed by name, but rather by that of his character on the small screen, Seagull, Angélica Rivera, had an impact on politics at the hands of her husband Enrique Peña Nieto, elected as president of Mexico that year. In the rallies of the PRI, it was difficult to differentiate who was going to greet La Gaviota, the protagonist of his sleepless nights, or who the next president, who also represented the return – after a 12-year break from the PAN – of the official party. Shortly after his departure from Los Pinos, in 2018, the gossip magazines announced the inevitable: Rivera was divorcing Peña Nieto.

Mariana Rodríguez when casting her vote on Sunday, June 6. Nayeli Cruz

As then, Rodríguez and García formed for months that pair that synthesized in a marriage the aspirations of thousands of voters. So white, so rich and so “authentic”, even if it was in a virtual way. An irresistible product even for its detractors. Everyone laughed at Garcia when in an interview with another influencer he pointed out the most tragic episode of his life: when his “dad” forced him to play golf at 6 in the morning and he couldn’t pass his hangover in peace on a Saturday. He even received the worst criticism when in a live broadcast with his wife he demanded that Mariana lower her knee because she was “showing a lot of leg.” “Daddy’s boy” and “the macho” that would have cost any other candidate a few points in the elections was capitalized on by the mobilizing capacity of the influencer.

Samuel and Mariana met on vacation in Puerto Vallarta in 2015. At that time she was already doing her first steps in the world influencer Mexican and he was a local deputy in the Nuevo León Congress. Rodríguez told the magazine in an interview Who What caught her attention about him was that he was “very loud.” The day he noticed him he was arguing on the phone because, according to Rodríguez, “they wanted to remove his deputation because of the issue of parity.” The explicit machismo of the president has apparently not cost him a vote, but quite the contrary, in a very conservative state. One afternoon, she went down with her family and friends to the street to walk a rabbit on a leash, her friends’ pet. And he took the opportunity to approach with the funny excuse of the animal and ask for his Facebook. A few days later he asked her out. And four years later, they were married in the middle of the pandemic, with guests without masks.

The Mariana formula to win an election has come to Mexico to transform traditional politics. And everything indicates that the effective use of social networks will be a powerful weapon for those who manage to dominate it in the face of the presidential elections of 2024. The attempt of many of them to join the boom at the last minute and only leave a small trace of ridicule —registered for the collective memory on the Twitter account Out Of Context Candidates– has only meant the beginning of a new era. The ultimate goal of marketing influencersTo become an aspirational desire – to look like them, to want what they wear, what they eat, what they sell – has catapulted García into the government through his wife. Politics as a product, a meme or a joke, has been installed in the north of the country and has caught the immobility of the traditional parties in a curve. “Knock down the old politics” was this.

