After different sites in Mexico and Brazil showed their disagreement with the statements of President Alberto Fernández about the origin of the Latin American peoples, the Mapuche Confederation of Neuquén released a statement against the Head of State. He called it “racism Nac & Pop“and requested a”exemplary apology“.

The avalanche that was generated after Fernández’s statements does not stop. The President said this Wednesday: “Octavio Paz once wrote that the Mexicans came out of the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines came from the ships. They were ships that came from Europe.”

First, the journalistic media of the region and Europe highlighted the phrase of the Argentine president on their covers. In Brazil they accused him of “racist“and in Mexico the newspaper Exelsior described perplexed that the prayer”it was not a joke“.

Alberto Fernández said the controversial phrase this Wednesday, during his meeting with Pedro Sanchez. Photo: Federico López Claro

Now the Mapuche community of Neuquén also went out to cross it. He criticized the claim that the Argentines come from the ships and also questioned whether Fernández says “is stupid trying the best thinker face before the President of Spain “.

They also recalled that “it is not the first time that Fernández has set this position.” They mentioned as an example that, in February of last year, during the visit to the country of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, was presented as “a Europeanist“and asserted that Argentine society”was formed coming down from the ships“.

“It is extremely damaging that a colonial identity is forged from an Argentine that it impoverishes us as a society and makes the indigenous nations invisible, “they warned from the Confederation.

They also denounced that the president intends “erase us from history“with an offensive speech,” from deep racism. “

The Confederacy insisted that the phrase “it is nothing but racism“for which it is tried” to install in society admiration for a continent that plundered, enslaved, forged its development based on plunder and destroyed hundreds of ancient cultures from a practice genocidal, to the detriment of our preexistence “.

By the end of the text, the organization argued that it intended to leave behind “racial hatred” of Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich but they didn’t want to change it for him racism “Nac & Pop” of President Fernández.

In this way they asked the Head of State to apologize “clearly and exemplary“because” the historical memory and the present of 40 original nations demand it“.

