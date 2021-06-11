Following the successful end of The Mandalorian 2, many fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the third installment of the show, which must continue the adventures of iconic characters from the Star Wars universe.

Despite the public’s expectations, in an interview organized by Variety, Pedro Pascal (Mando) and Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) explained that the series would take time to reach streaming.

According to Pascal, the filming of the show has not started yet. “We have not shot the third season, so confidentially … I think I should not have said that,” said the actor.

Under this premise, it is believed that The Mandalorian 3 would arrive at least in 2022, since health measures must be taken into account on the recording set due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What will happen in the third season of The Mandalorian?

With the absence of Grogu, the new episodes could focus on Mando’s conflict with Bo-Katan, who needs the darksaber to become the ruler of the Mandalore. Although Din offered him the weapon, Gideon explained that he must win it in battle to legitimately claim power.

On the other hand, Moff Gideon already acquired the blood samples he needed from Baby Yoda. Although it is not known who it is for, it is considered that the genetic experiments serve for the creation of Snoke, the leader of the new order.

What is The Mandalorian about?

Set after the fall of the Empire and before the appearance of the First Order, the fiction Follow in the footsteps of Mando, a bounty hunter who belongs to the legendary tribe of the Mandalorian, a lone gunman who works in the far reaches of the galaxy where the authority of the New Republic falls short.