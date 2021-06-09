During the interrogation, the man who struck French President Emmanuel Macron stated that his actions were not planned. This was announced on Wednesday, June 9, by the TV channel BFMTV citing a source familiar with the progress of the investigation.

According to him, the detention of two suspects in the incident was extended. It is also reported that one of the detainees had a pistol and a long-barreled weapon, as well as a copy of the autobiographical book of the leader of the Nazi party, Adolf Hitler, “My Struggle”.

Earlier, on June 8, Emmanuel Macron visited the Drome department as part of a tour, where he met with local residents. He went up to the crowd, separated from him by a low metal fence, took one of the men by the hand, and in response he hit the president in the face.

Law enforcers detained the attacker, and later searches were carried out in his house. According to lawyer Alan Duflo, for his act, a man can receive up to three years in prison and € 45,000 in a fine.

Macron himself, commenting on the attack, called the incident in Drome a separate incident and urged not to exaggerate its significance. According to the French President, one should not “allow aggressive individuals to capture public attention.”

Despite the attack, Macron decided not to cancel plans to travel to the regions of the country. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that the president does not intend to give up direct communication with residents, and the organization of Macron’s protection will not undergo changes.