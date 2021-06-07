In the center of St. Petersburg, a man swore at girls dancing near Palace Square. According to Fontanka, the victims filmed a cover of the dance of a South Korean girl pop group.

The video from the scene was published online. On the recording, you can hear how the man was obscenely indignant at the appearance of the dancers and demanded that they leave. When one of the girls started laughing, the rowdy pushed her. Also, the violator said that he would not leave until the police arrived, and accused the dancers that they were “divorced for money.” The brawler ignored the request of a passing woman to stop swearing.

It is noted that a protocol on an administrative offense was drawn up against the man.

Earlier in Novosibirsk, a group of young people beat a 16-year-old girl for walking along the beach and accidentally stepping on their towel. As a result, the teenager made a statement against them to the police, the attackers were arrested.