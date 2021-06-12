The video game from indie studio Ember Lab will be released on August 24 for PS4, PS5 and PC.

One of the most eagerly awaited independent video games is, without a doubt, Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The first game from the indie studio Ember Lab we fell in love from the first moment for his graphic and artistic style, but it seems that it will not only be a pretty face, as we have seen in his first gameplays. Some media have been able to test it and have shared the first videos.

It has been compared to God of War, Uncharted, Pikmin, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Breath of the WildPress colleagues such as IGN or Gamespot have been able to test the first hour of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a video game that will be released on August 24 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Already in the first videos we could anticipate that the title had influences from very different sagas, and everything indicates that we were not misguided at all, according to what we can see and what has been told.

The game has been compared to God of War, Uncharted, Pikmin, Horizon: Zero Dawn and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by people who have been able to try it already. Kena has a bit of all these games and from what we see in these first videos, it is. The combat has a style to the latest God of War, with weak, strong and parry attack, and according to what has been said, the difficulty is adjusted. It will be a challenge and we will have to be attentive to the attacks, although without getting frustrated.

As we saw in the first videos, Kena also has that touch of Pikmin with the Rot management, those little black creatures. The Rot will help us in various situations, so we will also have travel companions. Also, the influence of games like Uncharted is undeniable on the climbing and displacement Kena across the stage at certain points.

It should be remembered that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will go on the market at a reduced price (about 39.99 euros) and Ember Lab commented that it will be possible complete in a weekend. We’ll see how the game turns out, but it’s one of those 12 promising indie games coming out in 2021. By the way, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is one of the 8 games nominated for the first Tribeca Games Awards.

