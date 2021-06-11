In a region with growing shares of unpredictability, the recent alliance of the former Brazilian presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, it tries to disarm a paradox. The one that supposes that there would be no possible bridges between spaces with opposite views.

The novelty adds the data of an enviable civic tolerance, something common in Chile or Uruguay but impossible to imagine in other borders such as Argentina. Cardoso, who in his two presidencies has been the face of what we could call the establishment or the markets, has announced that in a possible second round in the presidential elections next year, he will vote for the leader of the PT because, among other things, according to him has told this newspaper, he does not want the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro.

Is it a personal gesture or is what Cardoso represents, more likely, what is behind that decision against the current president? And in that case, which Lula does Cardoso look at?

The questions to Bolsonaro have been multiplying in the superstructure for his appalling management of the pandemic; his appeal to a military verticality that disputes the democratic environment; the loss of the country’s international reputation and the failure to comply with all the measures to correct the economy that it had promised in the campaign.

A few days ago, the two former presidents took another step forward in their alliance and released their first joint statement opposing a tariff opening in Mercosur, which is demanded by the Uruguayan government or that of Bolsonaro and his liberal finance minister, Paulo Guedes.

That coincidence is broader than the pact itself. The Brazilian establishment raises the free market but a large part of that structure, which is made up of industrial corporations and private banks, It is developmental and protectionist. It is not by chance that Brazil, like Argentina, has so few free trade agreements, and that in Mercosur itself that possibility is virtually non-existent.

President Jair Bolsonaro. Jair Reuters

Priorities

Cardoso and Lula, with that declaration, defended in the first place what from two different paths they understand as the priority interests of Brazil. It was that same positioning that led to the cream of the Brazilian business community during the first government of Lula da Silva, to liquidate the FTAA initiative, the Free Trade Alliance of the Americas, which Brazil co-chaired with the United States.

Far from the folkloric narratives of regional progress on how that outcome came about, the truth is that it was the powerful corporations of Brazil that were planted, because they were not willing to give up their accumulation spaces to a project that opened trade and markets to the south but kept them filtered in the north.

Now Lula looks for this hug with Cardoso to show himself in the center at a time when the markets are restless about his application and his campaign swings on the left. That concern, by the way, is premature. The vote is an enigma, it is very distant and for now both are tied.

It should also be remembered that the PT fell in 2018 against Bolsonaro not only because justice prevented Lula from appearing. Also due to a strong rejection due to the economic crisis that detonated and the last government of that party, in the hands of Dilma Rousseff, did not know how to manage, and the widespread corruption, crowned with Lava Jato. They are serious defects that still await a conclusive self-criticism on the part of the “workers president.”



In 2012, Cardoso with Lula at the Sirio Libanés hospital in São Paulo where the PT leader was overcoming cancer. AFP photo

In any case, the journey to the center is for Lula more like a return. In 2002 Cardoso faced a difficult time at the end of his second term. The imminent elections had a clear winner in the PT leader and that alternative had triggered the country risk at a record level of 2,400 points. The tension was such that between the first and second round of that election, with Lula waving all the flags of the socialist manual, the price of the dollar almost doubled, from 2.30 reais to 3.99.

Cardoso had negotiated a loan of just over 30 billion dollars from the IMF as a signal to calm the markets and set aside another 10 billion from reserves to contain the exchange rate. As the crisis did not subside, he asked the political opposition and centrally Lula, a public endorsement of its policies and the conditions of that credit. The PT leader then issued the call Letter to Brazilians that confirmed the forward respect of the agreements assumed by the outgoing government. But when he became president he did much more than that.

What’s coming

He surprised by right and left with an economic program with a strong orthodox profile and an independent central bank led with a former CEO of the Bank of Boston. Contrary to what was suspected, it did not increase public spending but ground it down to generate a fiscal surplus of 5%, above the targets indicated in the agreement with the IMF signed by the outgoing government. At the same time, private banks were achieving unprecedented profits. There was no other way out, the president explained at the time.

With very good information, surely, in October 2002, Roberto Setúbal, president of Banco Itaú, the second largest private entity in Brazil, had pointed out something that now resounds in Cardoso’s words of praise to his former adversary: ​​“I have no doubt that Lula will be the next president of Brazil. He is more pragmatic and will be more careful than the markets suppose ”. The vote was three days away.

The current agreement between the two former leaders aims to sterilize the new speculative movement of the markets before the eventual change in Brazil. As described The country from Madrid, “The ni-ni, neither Lula nor Bolsonaro” it fails to embody itself so that the output will remain between them. The pact sincere that possibility. But even more relevant, set a signal to the world, and the United States in particular, to provide certain certainty within the wasteland of imperfect democracies, precarious leaderships or purely authoritarian processes that flood this space.



Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega. Photo DPA

The regional panorama is certainly complicated and chaotic. Two phenomena coexist there that have worsened. The growing paralysis of the representation system with terrifying consequences as exhibited in particular by the current stage of Nicaragua, but which is also found in Venezuela, Honduras or El Salvador among other regions.

The region also faces the bill of the enormous inequality that has marked its historical development. The consequences are seen, for example, in the enormous mutations exhibited by Chilean politics that have just voted against the ruling class to generate a Constitution that guarantees necessary levels of equity. But at the same time, this process opens up a question mark about the future governability of the country in the presidential elections of next November.

Peru is today an extreme case of this drift of unpredictability. The country grew steadily during the last three decades at exemplary levels, but income was concentrated piling up the great majority of the poor in the interior on the shoulders of the cast.

The consequence is the dystopia of a choice that was settled between the corrupt daughter of a dictator, Keiko Fujimori, and a rural teacher with a confusing leftist discourse and archaic moralism, Pedro Castillo, already a virtual winner, and who recalls the beginnings of the Nicaraguan Ortega or the Venezuelan Chávez.



Pedro Castillo, the virtual winner of the presidential elections in Peru. AFP photo

Peru is the reverse of the coin of its neighbor Ecuador, where the government of right-wing Guillermo Lasso operates filtered by a congress dominated by social democrats and the left of the indigenous bloc.

In Peru, Castillo he will rule under siege by a Parliament in the hands of conservative political structures. It is impossible to know if it will not end up adapting to that contour, as happened at the time with Ollanta Humala, who also exhibited a glassy socialist faith and due to that very fragility quickly ended up crossing to the other path.

Meanwhile, Lula, who seeks to harvest from all the baskets and who was the political godfather and moderator of that Peruvian president, has now rushed to congratulate Castillo even before the electoral justice consecrates him. The campaign never stops.

