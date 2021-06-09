It will be the first time in the Yakuza saga that a game hits stores at the same time around the world.

Lost Judgment is going to be the new iteration within the Yakuza universe; although already with its second installment it could be said that it is going to take its own identity. This sequel was made official at the beginning of last May after several rumors and will lead to a change of course in the brand thanks to the great growth it has had in recent years. That will make it, for example, the first game in the series to have a simultaneous release worldwide.

Sega has stated that it wants to do the same for all games; and such a decision does not start from the last stages of planning. Since Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, creators of the game, have given an interview to the portal Inverse where they have explained how this has affected the development of Lost Judgment, ensuring that it has made the team have to “triple the efforts” to get it ready.

Lost Judgment will follow the line of action set by the Yakuza saga“Until now, we have focused on the Japanese market and have created products with how we are going to promote it there. However, for Lost Judgment, we knew all along that we wanted to fight for a simultaneous global launchSo we had to think about what would be appropriate for the product and how to convey the appeal of the product in each region, “says Kazuki Hosokawa, producer of the game.

Lost Judgment is coming next September 24 to PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. And for the first time it will do it simultaneously on everything on the planet. The game will put us in the shoes of Takayuki Yagami, with a wide region to explore and a good dose of martial arts fights; watchword of the saga. Here we tell you all the details of its presentation.

