Good news for fans of The Lord of the Rings. Amazon Prime will launch a series that will explore the fictional universe created by JRR Tolkien. Fans are excited for the proposal that will have a total of eight episodes.

The story will be set in the Second Age of the Sun, where the creation of the rings of power, the disappearance of Númenor and the fall of Sauron took place. Not for nothing is it one of the most anticipated releases of the season.

What several fans of the franchise did not expect was a campaign in Change.org which has achieved more than 35,000 signatures to date. This request calls for the production to maintain the familiar tone of the film trilogy and the literary work in which it was inspired.

“You don’t need to stain yourself with gratuitous nudity or nudity of any kind. Tolkien’s creation has always been suitable for the whole family… Keep it that way ”, explains the group of fans next to the petition.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most iconic trilogies in cinema. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

In this way, they hope that Amazon’s production is not influenced by the risque content so characteristic of Game of Thrones, the successful HBO series with which it has been compared since the announcement of its production.

When will the Lord of the Rings series premiere?

At the moment there is no scheduled release date for the Amazon series, but its chapters are expected to be released at the end of 2021 considering that the filming has already finished. Now, we just have to wait to see a preview of the daring project.