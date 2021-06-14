One of the most ambitious projects of Walt Disney Pictures It is undoubtedly the adaptation with real actors or live-action from The little Mermaid or The little mermaid, as it is known in English.

As such, it is a reinterpretation of one of the company’s animated classics, which in turn is inspired by the eponymous tale of Hans Christian Andersen. The project was announced in 2016, but production started four years later.

The little mermaid was delayed by the pandemic

However, and as with many other films, it was delayed for more due to the pandemic of the coronavirus. Luckily, things are looking up in this regard, and filming has restarted.

Some of the scenes are filmed in Italy, and as expected, the onlookers, and of course, the paparazzi they could not be absent. But it is thanks to one of them that the first photographs were leaked. In these you can take a look at the main actors.

After ‘The Black Little Mermaid’, they vandalize a sculpture for considering it racist

Those who can see in the photos that we share are nothing less than Halle Bailey Y Jonah Hauer-King, which in this new version of The little Mermaid they interpret Ariel Y Eric, respectively.

It gives the impression that it is the scene where she saves the life of the prince, which is one of the most remembered of the original animated film. Obviously the quality is not very good, but it was to be expected. The photographer couldn’t get any closer to take pictures.

Filming takes place in sunny Italy

It is to be imagined that there is a good security team guarding the cast. But that does not prevent things from leaking, and especially on a beach in Italy that will surely be very crowded at certain times.

Originally, filming would start in April last year in London, but due to problems the location was changed. Due to everything that has happened, it is difficult to guess when this film will be officially released.

Walt Disney Pictures this information is reserved. In addition to Bailey Y Hauer-King, actors and actresses participate as Melissa mccarthy What Ursula Y Javier Bardem As the King Triton.

There is also Noma Dumezweni, which gives life to Carlotta, a new character and Jude Akuwudike What Grimsby. There are artists who only lend their voice, such as Jacob tremblay, Daveed diggs Y Awkwafina, who are behind Flounder, Sebastian Y Scuttle, respectively.

Fountain.



