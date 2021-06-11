The little Mermaid He could not escape the wave of remakes made by Disney and left several fans waiting for the result. After the company announced Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel, the negative response for this choice was immediate on social networks.

“After an extensive search, it was completely clear that Halle possesses the rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance, as well as a glorious voice, which are intrinsic and necessary qualities to play this iconic role,” the director previously said. Rob Marshall on the protagonist.

After a long wait since the announcement of the production, the first photographs from the filming set were leaked. In the images, the actress could be seen playing Princess Ariel with Jonah Hauer-King as Eric.

First images of the shoot. Photo: DailyMail

The little mermaid will have original songs of animated version

The Mulan remake was criticized for the lack of original songs from the animated version. Due to this event, more than one fan has wondered if the same would happen with the live action of The Little Mermaid. Given this, Halle Bailey confirmed to PopSugar that it would not be the case.

In addition to the “Part of him”And the rest of the melodies composed by Alan Menken, the team in charge of the soundtrack prepares new songs to give a special touch to the feature film.

When is The Little Mermaid released?

So far no exact date has been confirmed for the premiere of The Little Mermaid because the production works quietly; However, some reports pointed out that the studio began filming in April this year for a possible premiere in 2022.