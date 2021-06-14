Ahead of this afternoon’s debut against the Chilean national team, Lionel Scaloni seems to have decided who will be the starters for the start of a new edition of the Copa América. As a preview, we can affirm that the coach’s pulse does not tremble: Agüero and Di María do not appear among the initial eleven.
Then, look at the possible team of the Argentine national team to face The Red…
The Aston Villa goalkeeper he recovered from the blow he suffered in the Playoffs and would get into the starting eleven for the debut for America Cup. His presence in the Premier League and the centers he picked up in his only two games with the Albiceleste, convinced Scaloni to relegate Franco Armani.
With the shirt of the National Team, so far, he has not shown himself to be up to the task. Although, it is true that at all times he played as the second central marker, since it bothers him. Due to the loss of Cuti Romero, he will have the opportunity of his life: a starter in his debut and No. 2. Confidence.
Scaloni decided to keep Tagliafico in the position above Acuña, with a good performance against Colombia. The experience of the Ajax defender and the role he occupies in the dressing room, on this occasion, weighed. Always comply.
River’s right-back was a solid variant when Messi raised his head and looked for a pass through the right-hand side of the attack against Colombia. Scaloni knows that he needs a Dani Alves there, that the No. 10 is comfortable with a winger, and he will give it to him. Montiel holder. There is not much choice …
DT’s big bet is to play again with a midfielder with the characteristics of Fernando Redondo, thus causing a total revolution after years of a National Team related to the struggle, due to the presence of Javier Mascherano. So far, the bet works out well and the common denominator calls for him to hold it. The PSG player will not be absent this afternoon and I think for a long time to come.
The most discussed of the Selection. The antecedents of having been in the old litter work against him. Otamendi had a great season at Benfica, but the Albiceleste fans don’t want to understand it. The central defender does not help either: against Colombia by Qualifiers he committed a rude penalty that ended up being very expensive.
Lionel Messi seemed to find a new affective partner inside and outside the playing field. De Paul recovers and hands the ball to him, of course, but he also has the advantage of not allowing himself to be blinded by his presence and encouraging himself to play the singles or look for another pass option. Scaloni’s success.
Another footballer who seems to be pregnant with Lionel Messi. In Playoffs, whenever he plays he does well – you can see it in his numbers – but when it comes to competing for a trophy, his level drops dramatically. Scaloni gives him his confidence and he will be in the debut.
The Inter forward arrives at the competition with wet gunpowder: he did not convert the FIFA double knockout date into the competition and, in addition, he lives with the presence of Sergio Agüero behind him. This is the opportunity to take over the N ° 9 Albiceleste.
The Rosario star will once again seek to raise a trophy with his country’s shirt to shed the lost finals. Will it? We do not know. But What a pleasure it will be to see him play now that he is happy.
The Argentinos Juniors emerged from the starting eleven based on approved performances whenever the coach needed it, leaving out players of the stature of Lucas Ocampos and Ángel Di María. Will he be at the height of Messi and Lautaro?
