The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will launch in 2022, Nintendo has confirmed.

The hugely-anticipated sequel was shown off today at the very end of Nintendo’s E3 presentation in a new trailer which revealed new powers, new enemies, and new gameplay in the skies of Hyrule.

The ability to visit floating islands is reminiscent of Skyward Sword, the Wii Zelda entry which is getting a re-release this summer. This time, the islands look larger, and Link will be able to glide through the sky between them.

There’s gameplay, too, on the surface of Hyrule – seemingly confirming a return to Breath of the Wild’s setting rather than a wholescale shift elsewhere.

One power shown appears to allow Link to repel a spiky metal ball up a mountain, crushing enemies in its path. In another shot, we see Link appear to use something like a water droplet to warp through the ground of a floating island.

Back on the surface, things don’t look great for Hyrule Castle, which gets ripped from the earth and left hanging in the sky.

The trailer concludes with that vague 2022 date, and still no word on an official title.