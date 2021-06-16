Despite the total lack of clues, the first trailer of The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2 he gave us some information, including a nice one easter egg. The franchise is no stranger to tunes played backwards, if you know the theme’s secret well Skyward Sword.

Speaking precisely of Skyward Sword, perhaps in view of the release of the HD port for Nintendo Switch, the director Eiji Aonuma he saw fit to reveal a similar dualism between earth and sky. If this means an additional use of the discussed amiibo, we will find out over time.

Anyway, harking back to the eerie atmosphere of the first trailer, The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2 shows in the second video an easter egg using the rewound music. One wonders which song is chosen for the treatment, but Twitter’s thin ears immediately came to our rescue.

Specifically, we allude to Aitaikimochi, who gave us a simpler answer than we would have expected. In reality, it is simply a reversal of the notes of the main theme of the first Breath of The Wild, with a hint of reverb to send some shivers down our spine.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 trailer music is absolute genius- if you play it backwards, it has the melody and notes from the original BOTW main theme! I put the video backwards so you can hear it. SO COOL !! # E32021 pic.twitter.com/IJFxzlOxR7 – ☆ オ ー ド リ ー Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 15, 2021

Aitaikimochi later wanted to specify that it is not expressly the same composition in all respects, but at least many sequences of notes have been reused in an inverted key. However, to have more substantial information it will unfortunately touch us wait for other months (at least we know the game comes out Next year).

Bill Trinen in fact, he later explained why we are still calling him “The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2“. For Trinen (and, by extension, Nintendo itself) it is still “early” to disclose a complete subtitle, especially considering there are still more details about the game that the Big N has to unveil.

Despite this, yesterday’s remains one of the best conferences of this E3 2021 together with that of Microsoft and Bethesda. Highlights include Kazuya Mishima da Tekken as a new DLC by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the return of Advance Wars, WarioWare: Get it Together is Metroid Dread.