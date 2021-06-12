Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The attempts of Dutch coach Martin Koopman, the Maldives coach, when he pushed the legend of his country, Ali Ashfaq in the 78th minute, to improve the result against China, did not have the opportunity for the 35-year-old with 53 goals in 81 games, to make his mark, especially as he returned from injury Corona that prevented him in the match against Syria.

The Maldives occupies fourth place in Group A behind Syria, China and the Philippines, after stopping at point 6 out of 6 matches the team played in the Asian double qualifiers and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and the 202 Asian Cup.

And striker Ali Ashfaq is considered one of the best players in the history of football in his country, as he is the national team’s historical scorer, and also holds several records in the country, over an international football career that spanned 18 years, which made him the best footballer in the history of the Maldives.

Ali Ashfaq stressed that this result against China should be forgotten, and said: We have to look for a positive result in the last match against the Philippines, which is a difficult match. Some of the followers of this player expressed his admiration for the Dutch coach, who made Ali pity the bench until the 78th minute, when one of the Maldives tweeted: How can we achieve victory, and there is a player the size of Ali Ashfaq sitting on the bench.