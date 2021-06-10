The recognition of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) as an extremist organization will not prevent supporters of blogger Alexei Navalny from withdrawing money dishonestly, Stalin’s lawyer Gurevich said on Thursday, June 10.

“The same Leonid Volkov began to write that we are continuing, send money, switch to cryptocurrency, donate to“ smart voting ”. It is absolutely clear that they will withdraw money for this vote on their activities, ”the lawyer is quoted as saying. REN TV…

According to Gurevich, the associates of Alexei Navalny, who is serving a sentence in a colony, hide behind his name. So, after the FBK was recognized as an extremist organization, Navalny’s Instagram immediately posted a record of “the continuation of the struggle,” the lawyer added.

She pointed out that, being in custody, the blogger cannot promptly comment on any court decisions.

On June 9, the Moscow City Court recognized the FBK, the FZPG (Foundation for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights, recognized in the Russian Federation as an NGO-foreign agent) and the headquarters of Alexei Navalny as extremist and liquidated the organizations. Also, since June 9, their activities have been banned. The court considered the claim of the metropolitan prosecutor’s office behind closed doors.

The prosecutor’s office said that they were satisfied with the judge’s decision and considered it legal and reasonable. The department also accused FBK of inciting hatred towards the state power of the Russian Federation.

In turn, the FBK defense announced its intention to appeal the verdict of the Moscow City Court.

The court also ruled to convert FBK’s property, which remained after the satisfaction of creditors’ claims, into state ownership.

Currently, the Anti-Corruption Fund still has obligations to pay about a third of the debt in a claim for 88 million rubles from the Moscow Schoolboy company, which supplies meals for schools. Due to a lack of funds, in July 2020, Navalny announced the closure of the FBK.