The special team prosecutor Lava Jato, José Domingo Pérez, requested this Thursday the pre-trial detention of the presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, considering that there would be violated the terms of your probation, within the framework of the investigation against him for an alleged crime of money laundering.

Pérez explained that Fujimori violated one of the restrictions imposed on him in exchange for being released from prison at the beginning of May 2020, that of not communicate with other witnesses in the case, when he appeared at a press conference on Wednesday with lawyer Miguel Torres Morales, whom he introduced as the political spokesperson for his party’s legal entity, Fuerza Popular.

The candidate for the presidency of Peru is accused of having received illegal funding through the construction company Odebrecht for its presidential campaigns in 2011 and 2016.

Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori with Miguel Torres Morales (r) at the press conference. Photo: EFE

“It has been determined once again that the defendant Fujimori Higuchi breaches the restriction of not communicating with witnesses; therefore, it has been noted as a public and notorious fact that he communicates with the witness Miguel Torres Morales“It can be read in the brief presented by Pérez to the judge in the case, Víctor Zúñiga Urday.

In the same document, Pérez offers a picture of that public encounter held between Fujimori and Torres Morales.

The prosecutor points out as one of the arguments for his request the press conference on Wednesday night, in which the candidate presents Torres as a lawyer and political spokesperson for the legal entity Fuerza Popular.

Pérez explains in his request that Torres was offered as a witness in the prosecution, and the defense of Keiko Fujimori is already aware of this information.

The Judicial Branch notified the accusation on June 4, the newspaper’s report continues Trade.

The representative of the Public Ministry adds that Torres also testified before his office on September 3, 2020, a procedure in which Giulliana Loza, Keiko Fujimori’s lawyer, participated.

The request includes screenshots of the press conference in which the presidential candidate is seen together with Miguel Torres giving an account of the presentation before the electoral authorities so that some 200,000 votes already admitted in the official vote count are declared invalid. the second round.

The official count updated at 9 a.m. local time (11 a.m. in Argentina) indicates that, when 99.136% of the electoral records are counted, Castillo, from Peru Libre, gathers 50.204% of the valid votes and Fujimori reaches 49.796%.

