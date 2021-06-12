The “Hamdan in the Heart” campaign was launched in Egypt to raise awareness of the new epidemic of Corona, during which Islamic and Christian institutions distributed protective masks and disinfectants to cleaners in a number of areas, following the approach of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who had directed, may God have mercy on him, the Al Maktoum Authority. Maktoum Charity and its offices since the beginning of the pandemic to intensify activity to raise awareness of its danger and the need to take precautions.

The campaign’s general coordinator, Mina Eid Awni, said that the campaign launched by Dr. Salah El-Din Al-Jaafrawi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Meshwar Developmental Foundation, confirms that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, “may God have mercy on him,” is in the heart. The authentic Muslim, stressing that the humanitarian campaigns by Islamic and Christian institutions will not stop, in gratitude for his grace and in appreciation for what he has done, may God have mercy on him.



