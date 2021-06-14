* By Eugenia Romanelli (President of the Cultural Association ReWriters), who every month signs an editorial for TPI on the rewriting of the contemporary imaginary.

He just left One thousand, a super-pop song that sees Orietta Berti with Achille Lauro and Fedez at the microphone in a drag guise, with iconography between camp and kitsch, a new icon of generation Z. “Come on, speak”, the Thirty-third novel by Lidia Ravera, that of “Porci con le ali”, so to speak, which at the time made an entire generation of girls and boys masturbate, where the passions of a sixty-six-year-old are making the scene. And in the meantime, “What an incredible dream” also climbs the charts, with a cow-girl Loredana Bertè, a screaming thigh cut and blue fairy hair: seventy-one years old.

Apparently we are entering a new era, where not only the symbols that represent the male and the female are re-discussed, with young girls who praise bisexuality (from Giorgia Soleri, Damiano dei Maneskin’s partner, to Madame) and the boys who show rimmel nail polishes and crop top shirts (from Fedez a Saint John, until Damiano), but also atavistic archetypes such as those concerning youth.

Is called ageless the new value revolution of the brilliant generation Z: ageless. It looks like a passage from the ReWriters Manifesto: “Memory as a challenge to the future”, and so it is: “We need to rewrite the concept of age – says Lidia Ravera – to dismantle the scaffolding of stereotypes combined with the registry, free ourselves, especially us women, from that fake cage of time that liquidate thirty years of our lives “.

The first to have faced the challenge of ageless rewriting is Loredana Bertè, to whom the next ReWriters Award will be dedicated: “We must act on ourselves – said Loredana in 2018, fresh from the stratospheric success of I’m not telling you no, with the Boomdabash: I lost 12 kilos in two years, I regained my self-esteem, I firmly believe in myself. If I wanted I could hook up after every night ”. Ageless sexy bombs, therefore, and not expiring dolls, as happens to women who look at themselves not with their own eyes but through the masculine and patriarchal gaze of the last millennium. After all, it is Orietta Berti, born in 1943, who is represented with the same iconography as the two who could be her male grandchildren (Fedez and Achille) but who instead, together with her, interpret the part of the other two graces, in addition to fondling her in a sexy and irreverent courtship that even calls into play the (im) male sexual power.

“My new blog on ReWriters – continues Ravera – will be dedicated precisely to ageless, to the rewriting of the new world where, together with gender fluidity, sustainability, anti-sexism, there will also be a new way to cross the time of life, no longer distinct and separated in illusory steps which are nothing but invalidating stigma, but fluid, changing, circular ”. Like his Giovanna, the last extraordinary protagonist of the novel “Come on, speak”, which gives us the most extraordinary of coming-of-age novels: that of sixty-six years.

“We are facing an intergenerational revolution – explains Romanelli, founder of the ReWriters Cultural Movement – a sort of transversal electric shock that brings people together not by age, political ideas, social class, but by creative quotient and divergent thinking: we rebel against a way of living and living together based on prevarication and promoting, starting from one’s own life, a progressive world, through a secular vocational activism based on rights, on consent instead of domination, on cooperation instead of competition, on inclusion instead of exclusivity. And on the awareness that we are guardians of this world, not predators. It is time to transform the egological vision into an ecological vision “.