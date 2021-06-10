Insomniac Games put the FPS on the table but at Sony they bet on the Naughty Dog license.

Do you remember the Resistance saga? It is one of the most mythical adventures on PS3, and it came to establish a trilogy thanks to its action and spectacularity, taking as its starting point a change in history in which an alien race invaded the earth before the event took place. Second World War. Its last appearance dates from 2011 and since then it has been stored in the PlayStation freezer.

Sony deemed there were too many post-apocalyptic gamesInsomniac Games, who are now on everyone’s lips for the launch of the new Ratchet and Clank for PS5, were responsible for this forgotten license, although a Resistance 4. But in the end that possibility was ruled out. The motives? Too many similarities to The Last of Us.

That says Colin Moriatry on his podcast. Apparently, Sony rejected the idea because of the large number of games set in post-apocalyptic environments that arrived at the same time as the first The Last of Us. “Resistance 4 showed up and they turned it down because it sounded like The Last of Us, and they didn’t want the two games to overlap. So, Resistance was shut down at that time. They wanted to get away from it. “

Furthermore, Moriatry indicates that taking into account the similarity of the environmental themes of both games, decided to give priority to the Naughty Dog project, but indicates that “you can assure with great certainty that Resistance 4 was planned.”

In the absence of knowing if Insomniac Games can resume its action saga one day, we leave you with our analysis of Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart, their latest work.

