The last of us It is one of the most celebrated works in the video game environment in the last decade. The way he told us the story of Joel and Ellie, the performances, settings and other sections, made many become followers of the series.

Sure, The last of us It was not a perfect game, it had some combat mechanics from the Uncharted series that were not so effective in its execution, however, the scenario and challenge made you play for hours to find an outcome where only Joel was missing telling us: ‘Here they are I ask: what would you have done? ‘

We are talking about a game that still generates an intense debate: that if its violence desensitizes the audience, that if it is the greatest work made on PlayStation, that if its diversity is completely forced.

The last of us left all that and much more in the minds of gamers and it is worth remembering those moments that defined the game in its narrative section. It is worth emphasizing that these are all spoilers that can ruin your experience of playing this title.

The death of Sarah, the first gear that moves the Last of Us

The last of us is a no-nonsense game that immediately introduces you to the tragedy that human beings go through. Joel is one of the many victims in this world who is on the point of imminent collapse from an uncontrollable contagion.

Joel wants to save his daughter Sarah at any cost from a future in which at least she should have a place, however, the terrible fate in which a soldier shoots at them on orders separates them and leaves a deep scar that will never heal.

Sam’s transformation and Henry’s suicide

Ellie and Joel meet many people on their turbulent path within The last of us. Among them we have little Sam and Henry, two brothers who are also doing their best to survive.

In a moment that seems like peace and conciliation, Ellie tries to make Sam feel better, she even gives him a toy robot, the problem is that the boy already knew his destiny. The next part makes us see how Henry shoots his brother, who has already converted and then takes his own life.

Giraffes are the only moment of peace that The Last of Us has

Not all are moments of anguish and mental destruction within The Last of Us, Well, you can see a clear example that nature continues while the human being is destroyed and this is appreciated when we are told that, in Utah, there are giraffes on the loose, living as if nothing had happened.

It’s one of the few hopeful moments in the entire game. It is as if the creative team of The last of us I decided to put in a peaceful moment to see a bigger picture.

Ellie kills David

One of the heaviest moments within The last of us It occurs when Ellie is attacked by David, who is seen with every intention of doing irreparable harm, just because he thinks he can.

That moment in which Ellie seeks to survive by any means shows us how it is that one human being can forever harm another in the most profound way. David left the protagonist an internal pain because he was about to abuse her.

Joel escapes with Ellie from the firefly hospital

We arrived at the moment of: ‘I ask you: what would you have done?’ where Joel changes the fate of the world after a regrettable massacre that we thought would have no consequences, yet resulted in an ‘eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth’.

At the end of the game, we come across those words: ‘you have to find something to fight for’. It took us about 7 years to see the consequences of that game.

How will you remember TLOU over the years?




