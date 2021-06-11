Netflix released the first trailer for The last mercenary, a film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme in his first lead since We die young in 2019.

The preview was showcased at Geeked Week, a virtual fan service event, where exclusive news, trailers, teasers and more information about the popular stories it features are being shared and streaming will soon be released.

Trailer of The Last Mercenary

What is The Last Mercenary about?

Richard Brumére, alias ‘La Niebla’, is a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, who must come out of retirement to save his 25-year-old son he never knew. To rescue him, he will have to reach out to his old contacts, join forces with a group of young men, ally himself with an unconventional bureaucrat, and figure out how to reveal to Archibald that he is his father.

Cast of The Last Mercenary

Written and directed by David Charhon, Netflix’s The Last Mercenary stars Jean Claude Van Damme as Richard brumere. Also included are Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza, Archibald Al Mahmoud, Assa Sylla, Djimo, Patrick Timsit, Éric Judor, Nassim Lyes, Miou-Miou, and Valérie Kaprisky.

With this film, the veteran actor, fight choreographer and martial artist, known among his fans as ‘The Muscles of Brussels’, returns to the cinema after a two-year stay outside of Hollywood.

The Last Mercenary will be available on Netflix on July 30.

