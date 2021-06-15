Meanwhile, the crisis between the parties and components of the political process at home is increasing to an unprecedented extent, especially after clashes broke out between protesters and the police forces, which sparked angry demonstrations in several regions.

Angry protests continued in the country for the seventh day, Monday, while protesters blocked roads and ignited rubber wheels in the Sidi Hussein area, west of the capital, Tunis.

The demonstrations erupted for several reasons, the most important of which was the death of young Ahmed Ben Ammar after he was stopped by a police patrol, and the incident of young Fadi being dragged, beaten and stripped of his clothes, in an incident that shocked public opinion in Tunisia.

For her part, the head of the Free Constitutional Party, Abeer Moussa, launched a sharp attack on the government during a session of the Tunisian Parliament, which was held this morning to ask some ministers, accusing it of being a “failed government.” During the session, a number of deputies raised banners demanding the overthrow of the government that read “Go.”

Moussa said in her speech before Parliament: “Whoever enters the session hall now from among the ministers will be expelled,” saying: “We do not want to accept any minister from this government.”

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Moussa demanded the departure of the Meshishi government, adding: “We demand the Tunisian government to retract the price hike and demand the removal of Ghannouchi from the presidency of Parliament.”

And she continued, “We are here to liberate the council, overthrow Ghannouchi, and leave al-Mashishi. We love a national government of our choice that has nothing to do with the Brotherhood so that the people regain their strength.”

Moussa had announced the start of an open sit-in early this month, after the start of mass rallies demanding the liberation of Parliament from the Brotherhood’s control, while the demonstrators launched the slogan “Down with the rule of the leader,” in reference to the Brotherhood’s guide.

Tunisian political writer Nizar Jelidi believes that the intense political movement taking place in Tunisia at the present time will lead to many changes at the level of leaders and decision-making circles, in what he described as the “last days of the Brotherhood.”

Jaladi said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that there are several reasons that have fueled the political situation in the country to this extent, the most important of which are the high prices, the return of police practices and the random decisions of the Al-Meshishi government, as well as the deepening crises between the various political forces in the country, especially with regard to The political parties’ rejection of the presence of the Ennahda movement at the head of Parliament, after it was proven by conclusive evidence that it works in favor of external loyalties, related to Brotherhood and not national agendas.

Jelidi also refers to the worsening crisis between Ennahda and Tunisian President Kais Saied, in what he calls an “attempt to oust the president,” noting that Ennahda has exceeded all legal values ​​and constitutional standards in its political moves during the past period, whether against the president or political forces.

Jelidi describes what is happening in the Tunisian parliament as “political ruin”, pointing out that the practices of the Brotherhood’s Ennahda and the forces allied with it have gone beyond the “political adolescence”, pointing out that Ennahda is the main driver of events in Tunisia and the government is exploited to pass its decisions.

In all of his speech, the Tunisian writer commended the efforts made by opposition deputies, led by Abeer Moussa, head of the Free Constitutional Party, to confront Brotherhood movements and government chaos, pointing to Moussi’s decision to suspend parliament sessions to object to the government’s practices in the session held this morning, Monday.

Jalidi describes the Ennahda movement as a “coloured chameleon” that changes its policy according to supply and demand, and takes into account the most important agenda of the international organization of the Muslim Brotherhood and not national priorities, stressing that, after more than 10 years of rule in Tunisia, it has completely failed to provide any addition to the political arena in Tunisia. The country has become exposed to the Tunisian people.

At the same time, Jaladi asserts that Rashid Ghannouchi is experiencing a historical crisis due to the conflicts surrounding him over the leadership of the movement, and that its elements believe that he is no longer suitable for his position, which prompted a large number of them to defect due to his adherence to power, which could lead to the end of the movement at the hands of its elements. , due to the internal conflict, as well as the pressure exerted on it by the Tunisian political opposition, and also the uncomfortable conflict between the Tunisian president and the movement’s leader, Rached Ghannouchi, who holds the position of Speaker of Parliament.