A group of community police officers guard a poppy plantation in the Guerrero mountain on September 28, 2019. Pedro Pardo / AFP

And the Army arrived. And the National Guard and the state police. But the shots were already over in the Guerrero mountain. Four days of shooting between the ejidatarios of Los Guajes de Ayala and the hitmen have left an undefined number of deaths and two officers injured. On the morning of this Friday, when the uniformed men arrived in Tierra Caliente, the shootings were unleashed again, at the same time that a helicopter landed the Secretary of State Security, David Portillo Menchaca, and while President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was visiting the Coast Girl. Between the beach and the mountains the problem is knotted.

On the town’s side, no one has fallen into the fray, but this morning they buried a man with an intellectual disability, in his 50s, who lived between the village and the mountains. “They grabbed him and killed him like a child,” says the secretary of the ejido commissariat, Javier Hernández. The corpse, with holes in the torso and head, “at point blank range.” On the side of the hit men, “more dead,” says the secretary. Normally, the villages that defend themselves from the hitmen give figures that are implausible. How is it possible that organized crime, which attacks with machine guns and high-caliber weapons, has fewer casualties than the civil self-defense groups, which defend themselves with second-hand shotguns? Hernández offers this explanation: “Organized crime recruits kids who are well drugged and we barricade ourselves on parapets, it is impossible for them to get us out of there with whatever weapon they use. Not with machine guns. We are well organized ”.

Thus four days have passed, since Monday, with a clean shot without going out to count the casualties. The women locked themselves in a local clinic with the children, and from there they released videos asking the government for help. Some officers tried to break through, but the roads were blocked with logs. Today, finally, the helicopters have flown over the area and the Army, the National Guard and state police have had the opportunity to verify that this was not a joke. From the Governor’s Office, hours before, it was transmitted that the area was calm and that unleashed the anger of the locals, tired of being scared. The shooting had two halves this morning. Agents and hitmen let the shots be heard around nine in the morning and around noon. “A helicopter has taken two injured members of the National Guard,” says Hernández.

The secretary of the ejido has been able to talk briefly with the Guerrero security officer, to whom he has delivered a list of requests: that a mixed base of the National Defense, the State Police and the National Guard be established in the area; that federal human rights personnel arrive to give an account of what is happening and the deficiencies they have due to the siege to which the drug trafficker subjects them; and that the Public Ministry investigate what happened. “The secretary has only said that he will transmit what we demand, that he cannot do more,” says Hernández.

While the agents endangered their lives in the mountains, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited the Costa Chica, as he had planned, together with the governor of Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo Flores. Not a word of what happens inland. “We demand that the president hold the governor accountable, who has been minimizing and hiding what has happened. We are very sorry that the agents may lose their lives while the State officials protect the hit men, ”said one of the residents of the ejido on video. And they launched the same message that has been heard in that area for a long time: “Let the whole world know what is happening here.”

In Los Guajes de Ayala, the noise of the shrapnel began in February, although the Tierra Caliente, between Guerrero and Michoacán, has been burning for years. The Michoacan Family “has made connections with groups from the Costa Grande, Chano Arriola and others.” And Los Guajes have had the misfortune of being in the middle of the narco route, a cattle, agricultural territory, where the market for poppies, in decline, has given way to logging, a business where crime has settled its claws. organized. There are barely a community of 400 people, who this Friday breathed, back in their homes, while the agents and the hitmen exchanged bullets.

The ejido is made up of 32 ranches, but only seven are inhabited, the rest have been forcibly displaced. The village of El Pescado is now an isolated place from the world. He who dares to set foot outside risks his life. “Since February we have had a shortage of everything, basic goods, food, personal hygiene products. We had a doctor and then a nurse, but they left due to insecurity. From time to time brigades of Doctors Without Borders come to ease this yoke, ”says Hernández. Occasionally? “Every month or month and a half.” If something serious should happen, the cemetery gates are open, says the secretary.

Hernández’s life is illustrative of what happens to those who are destined to be born in Tierra Caliente. He married at the age of 24, now he has 37 and five children. “Two of them are US citizens,” he says, like someone showing a visa to paradise. They were born there while the father was working at a Lexington racetrack. “Kentucky is the land of thoroughbred horses. Before I came to Mexico, they sold a colt there for 16 million dollars. Many Arabs go there ”, he says.

A few years ago, that mountain in Guerrero that Hernández sees “a lot of potential” was dedicated to poppies. The drug left money and a certain social stability. He himself devoted himself to cultivating it for the highest bidder. Everything got complicated and today it is not profitable, says the secretary. But cocaine enters Central America along the coast and makes its way inland through this rugged geography where it takes hours on foot to reach some ranches. A route that criminals want expedited no matter what. If it has to be shot, it will be shot.

In February, the first attack that Hernández knew of on his land began. There were deaths and fear settled in the humble homes where large families are raised who sleep with a mat spread on the floor. “I believe that now that the federal forces have come, the currency will change and there will be more patrols and we will be able to rest a bit, but if a military base is not installed here this will continue to happen. They are not going to give up. The guys who are in charge don’t hurt them. If we kill ten, they recruit another ten ”.

Population displacements advance at the same rate as the forest is cut down and while Guerrero holds elections without mentioning the open war in the mountains. The rallies do not arrive there, nor the ballot boxes. Many locals are waiting in Tijuana for a hand that crosses the border. Hernández hopes for peace for his children. “You have to build it,” he says. “My hope is that they study and finish a career, or that they support us in the town, but that they are prepared for whatever life throws their way.”

