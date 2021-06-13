The America’s Cup begins. After doubts about the venue and whether or not it would dispute, it will finally be inaugurated with the match between Brazil and Venezuela that will be played in a very few hours. The competition will be followed by all South Americans, but also by many Spaniards who will be watching the players on their teams.
Argentina has summoned six footballers who play in Spain, among them its great star Lionel Messi and the brand new Barcelona signing: Sergio Agüero.
Barcelona: Lionel Messi and Kun Agüero.
Seville: Marcos Acuña and Papu Gómez.
Atlético de Madrid: Angel Correa.
Betis: Guido Rodríguez.
Six LaLiga players have been called up with Brazil, who will act as host. Except for Vinícius, they are all defensive.
Real Madrid: Casemiro, Vinícius Jr. and Eder Militão.
Atlético de Madrid: Felipe and Renan Lodi.
Barcelona: Emerson Royal.
Uruguay is a selection of claw and sacrifice, values that also identify Atlético de Madrid. Perhaps this is why the colchoneros have contributed three players to the charrúas.
Atlético de Madrid: Luis Suárez, Giménez and Lucas Torreira.
Barcelona: Ronald Araújo.
Real Madrid: Fede Valverde.
Valencia: Maxi Gomez.
The Venezuelan duo of Granada has failed in the Copa América. Only Yangel Herrera will attend, Darwin Machís is injured and will miss the tournament. The call is completed by two players from LaLiga Smartbank (Second Division).
Grenade: Yangel Herrera.
Leganes: Roberto Rosales.
Malaga: Alexander González.
The Ecuadorian team only has one player from the Spanish League among its ranks. Parvis Estupiñán, from Villarreal.
Chile’s defense has been defended by Claudio Bravo for many years. The goalkeeper of the Real Betis It will continue in the Copa América and, surely, in the next World Cup. He has raised two American Cups.
