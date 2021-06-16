The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will have to decide what to do with the heads of diplomatic missions. Such an issue for the joint decision of the parties was named by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News…

According to Peskov, by now the deficit of contacts between Moscow and Washington has increased against the background of the growing conflict potential in the world. He explained that we are talking about global conflicts, the problem of disarmament, strategic security.