The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin did not follow the departure of the former State Duma deputy Dmitry Gudkov to Ukraine. His words lead RIA News…

“If this is a legal exit from the country, then any citizen can, if he does not have any encumbrances, loss of rights, he can perfectly leave the country, return to the country or not return to the country. This is an absolutely free process, “Peskov commented on the situation, answering a question about the attitude of the head of state to the departure of politicians from the country due to possible criminal prosecution.

Earlier, Gudkov explained his departure, calling it temporary. He added that he left for Ukraine so as not to create problems for his aunt, who, like himself, is in the status of a suspect in non-payment of debt under a lease agreement.

On June 6, it became known that Gudkov had left Russia and was heading for Ukraine. He plans to travel from Kiev to the Bulgarian city of Varna, where his parents are. Messages about the departure of the politician appeared on social networks. His lawyer Mikhail Biryukov explained that he had no information about the location of his client and could not confirm or deny the information.

On June 3, Gudkov was released from the IVS; his aunt Irina Yermilova, the Tverskoy court also refused to elect a ban on certain actions. Both are in the status of suspects in a criminal case under paragraph “b” of Part 2 of Article 165 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for causing property damage on an especially large scale. Biryukov explained that the amount of non-payment of the rent, in which the defendant is suspected, exceeds a million rubles.