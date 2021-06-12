The Kirchner family works with emphasis and precise objectives on national politics, they increasingly influence the decisions of the Alberto Fernández Presidency, but at the same time they are dedicated to advancing the possible resolutions of their multiple court problems.

. Both Vice President Cristina Fernández and her children, the head of the Frente de Todos block, Máximo Kirchner; and his sister Florencia, are accused of committing possible corruption offenses in files raised to oral trial. They are accused of having used blank businesses for himavar supposed millions of illegal origin.

.The process in which all three are involved is the one that unified the causes known as “Hotesur” and “Los Sauces”. The first of the companies is the one that commercially exploited hotels that the K installed in El Calafate and El Chaltén. The second company is a real estate company that lacks basic documentation to function but that generated extraordinary profits for the Patagonians who returned to political power.

Since its arrival in the decision-making areas of the Executive and Legislative, the court news has been positive for them. Thanks to pressure from the Kirchner children’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, also an advocate for their mother and at the same time an advisor to the Casa Rosada in the still-failed “judicial reform,” he is achieving favorable advances for his clients. Or so it seems.

As Lucía Salinas spread in Clarion, two judges of the federal oral court 5, Daniel Obligado and Adrián Grünberg, they decided to finish the intervention that the Judicial Power itself had imposed on the hotels, and that the real estate and twenty-six properties of the Kirchners and their administration go back to their original shareholders.

The magistrate Adriana Paliotti and the prosecutor of the trial, Diego Velazco, tried to prevent the defendants in the “Hotesur-Los Sauces” case from achieving these and other tasks. They presented legal arguments but the insistence, adjusted to law, of the influential Beraldi prevailed. According to documentation accessed by this newspaper, and statements by whistleblowers in the case of the hotels and real estate K, these firms work and would again be potentially irregularly shaped. The same happens with the twenty-six buildings that were also once again controlled by the Kirchners.

The vice family seems to have returned to trust the State, which they previously accused of plotting against them. For example, they got the judges Obligado and Grümberg to accept as new overseers of the businesses under suspicion of two officials who work in the AFIP. That body, which according to the auditors of the hotels, the rented houses and apartments of the Kirchners and their “ghost” real estate agency should have more efficiently controlled the firms suspected of committing financial fraud, now has two of its members controlling accounting of private companies K.

With unusual speed. The duo of magistrates that accepted Beraldi’s requests presented in this regard, has already officially appointed as informant overseers for the Federal Oral Court 5 on the finances of hotels, real estate and real estate of the K two state fiscal agents. One of them is Ariel Horacio Canteros. The other is Gerardo Andrés Paludi.

Can the AFIP represent the Justice if that entity, although autarkic to the Government, always responds politically to the Casa Rosada?

The prosecutor of the trial “Hotesur-Los Sauces” considered that no. And he appealed the decision to a court of appeal. The official confirmation of the election of AFIP overseers requested by the Kirchner brothers includes a singularity that mixes family ties with government power. The current head of the General Tax Directorate (DGI) is Virginia García, the former sister-in-law of Máximo Kirchner, sister of his children’s mother, Rocío García. The latter was once part of the Hotesur board of directors.

It was the DGI of García (Virginia) who chose the two AFIP agents who are now working on the oral proceedings of the hotels and the real estate and K properties.

This is how it is demonstrated in a letter that this area of ​​the AFIP DGI de García sent him to the judges in charge of the case on May 15. It was Saturday. The legal achievements of the lawyer Beraldi are more.

Despite the fact that the Justice was never able to obtain the public document that proves who the shareholders of Hotesur SA are, he affirmed with an act before the Oral Court 5 that that company held a meeting in which a new board of directors was elected.

The president of the Alto Calafate hotel is now Sebastián José Sánchez. The daughter of the vice president, Florencia is the new alternate director of that firm.

Clarion he learned that the documentation on that Assembly was not registered in the system of the General Inspection of Justice (IGJ), the state body that regulates the operation of commercial companies.

Its owner is Ricardo Nissen. He was a lawyer for the Kirchners in the case… Hotesur. Among other legal advice in which he worked for the same family.

The change of directory was not published in the Official Gazette either.

Beraldi himself also informed the investigators of his clients that the hotel management, like that of the so-called “Máximo Carlos Kirchner and Florencia Kirchner Condominium” (owned by several of the properties suspected of having been rented irregularly ”is also the new director of Hotesur SA, Sánchez.

Judges Obligado and Grünberg also accepted that the participation with relevant control of these businesses, and also in the future that of the real estate company “Los Sauces” to José Matías Benzi. K Mario Alejandro Balado also joined this team of collaborators from the commercial undertakings.

Who are they? Sebastián José Sánchez worked in the Presidency of Cristina Fernández, mother of Máximo and Florencia. Today he is a hierarchical employee of Aerolineas Argentinas. That company is under investigation for having generated allegedly criminal business with Hotesur SA

As Clarín also announced, Benzi is a friend of the Kirchner’s eldest son, Máximo. Today he occupies a managerial position in the Patagonian region of YPF. And he was also an AFIP official. The same one that lent overseers to Justice to investigate the assets of the Kirchners with the former sister-in-law of the vice’s son as head of the DGI.

According to public records, Balado worked as an advisor in the Chamber of Deputies. The three now added new tasks to those they already had thanks to their closeness to the Kirchners.

The return of the administration of the companies of the family that has the most power in political power actsHe was resisted by the auditors of those companies. It so happens that they had found an infinity of non-transparent finances, normative documents that do not appear, among other problems.

The lawyer Beraldi insisted to the judges that they always gave him the reason so that all the investigation of those interveners in the companies under investigation of their clients be delivered to him. Step. Could you thus know the results of the investigations?

The lawyer Silvina Martínez, promoter and complainant of these cases together with the deputy Margarita Stolbizer, who advanced part of this information on the LN + channel, assured Clarín that these legal “achievements” of the Kirchners only generate suspicions because “the controllers of the businesses of that family reported innumerable commercial irregularities of those firms ”. For the complainant, the two judges who accepted the requests of the defender of the main defendants for money laundering “made available to the defendants the properties and part of the crucial documentation for the case as if they had been innocent of an investigation that it did not start because the oral trial has been delayed by the court itself ”.

The president of that body of magistrates, as said, is Daniel Obligado. He benefited former vice Amado Boudou with failures. He has attitudes that draw the attention of his peers and also of lawyers who started from trials in which he is or was a member of the oral courts. The defenders of one of the defendants in the drug trafficking case known as narco rice they complained because Obligado disappeared from his virtual screen at the exact moment when one of the defendants would present his final words before sentencing. His face popped up but he seemed busy with another task: he was seen jogging, dressed in jogging, while trees and the clear sky were left behind after his brisk walk. It did not reconnect.