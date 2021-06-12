The 30-year-old, who was shot dead in Hanover last week, was Lower Saxony’s youngest intensive offender. And the best friend of Jimi Blues girlfriend Yeliz Koc.

Hanover – Armin N., who last week at a Shootout on the street in Hanover* was killed is no stranger to the police. The young man who came to Hanover from Kosovo with his parents in 1998 is supposed to Lower Saxony’s youngest serious offender*. More than 50 break-ins in daycare centers, gas stations, schools and offices are said to be on his account, the police report. The alleged one Schütze turned himself in to the police earlier this week*.

But Armin N. was not a stranger in other respects either. He was too the best friend of Jimi Blues girlfriend Yeliz Koc*. The Ochsenknecht friend is currently mourning him intensely, since she and Jimi Blue had only recently moved back to Hanover because Yeliz wanted to be closer to her family and friends.