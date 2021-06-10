A resident of the American city of Greenville, South Carolina, drove the key to wealth in a car for a week and did not know about it, according to the UPI publication.

The man bought an instant lottery ticket in the store, put it in the car and forgot about it. A week later, the American noticed the ticket and decided to erase the protective layer from it.

As a result, the man won a prize of 500 thousand dollars (36.1 million rubles).

“This is some kind of sur. This is the only way I can describe it, ”he said.

The winner decided not to wait any longer and immediately went to the lottery headquarters to collect the winnings. The store where the American bought the lucky ticket also received a reward of five thousand dollars (361.1 thousand rubles).

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the American city of Mecanicsville, Virginia, kept the key to wealth in the glove compartment of a car for two months and did not know about it. A man accidentally found a winning lottery ticket while looking through the contents of the glove compartment.