The more than 80 juries of the Rey Jaime I Awards have made this Monday an appeal to all countries to facilitate as much as possible quick and cost-free access to vaccines from the most disadvantaged countries. In a manifesto after the jury meeting – among which is a score of Nobel laureates -, they also urge to work through international institutions for the adaptation of decisive policies to support scientific research, public health and global health.

The juries thus pronounce themselves on issues of great significance in society, this time in relation to covid-19, which has shown the need to face global problems that affect the entire planet with actions carried out in coordination by all the countries, in collaboration with all institutions and involving all sectors of society, have remarked.

“New technologies, the economy and the vigor of the business and industrial sectors must be used with maximum effort when facing solutions for this pandemic and other threats to global health and the environment,” they continue.

A few hours earlier, the Nobel laureates Serge Haroche —Physics in 2012— and Jules Hoffmann —Physiology and Medicine in 2011—, both juries of the awards that will be decided tomorrow, Tuesday, have assured respect for the vaccine mix that “you have to trust whatever the experts in immunology say ”, the physicist has recommended, while the prestigious immunologist Hoffmann has recognized that the trend in France is for the second dose to be of the same drug, but he also does not see a problem that is from another vaccine.

The two winners by the Swedish Academy have defended that the vaccines against the coronavirus would not have been developed so quickly if the combination of basic and applied science had not been worked much earlier. According to Hoffmann, the research carried out over the last 25 years in antibodies has been important. “Without it we would not see the results that exist now,” stressed the Nobel. Haroche, for his part, has asked for more support for science because research that was done decades ago and that did not have a clear application is used today, for example, to perform diagnostic tests such as MRIs.

Jurors have called for more government involvement in funding scientific research. “The problem is that politicians live to the rhythm of the elections while basic science needs much longer terms. I also want to insist that all basic research is essential even if it may not seem so at any given time. For example, research in astrophysics and the discovery of exoplanets we do not yet know what use it may have, but it will be ”, added physicist Serge Haroche.

Hoffman has valued the advancement of vaccines against the coronavirus and stressed that, however, there are other aspects of the virus that will develop in the next two or three years. “For example, the development of molecules that can block the proliferation of the virus as before with HIV. In the last 15 months much progress has been made in the study to replicate the virus ”, said the Franco-Luxembourg immunologist.

The Nobel recognizes that much progress has been made in the development of antibodies, but the pathologies induced by the virus, which are truly harmful to human health, have yet to be studied. “The appearance of the pandemic has been a shock for the whole world and we have learned that we have to be prepared for the next pandemic, but all the efforts that have been made and those that will be made in the next two or three years will help us to be prepared for the next one ”, he concluded. Haroche hopes that “governments and politicians understand that an effort must be made to prepare for the crises to come.”

For his part, the executive president of the Rey Jaime I Awards Foundation, Javier Quesada, has ensured that these awards, which are awarded every year in Valencia and given by the Kings of Spain, serve to “attract the attention of society to science and entrepreneurship ”and recall that it is crucial for any country and more so for one [como España] where there is not much tradition as there is in France, Germany, the United States or the United Kingdom. “We have to try to get companies to create jobs and earn money doing innovation,” Quesada remarked.

