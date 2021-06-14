The new president of the CNMV, Rodrigo Buenaventura, taking office. EUROPE PRESS

The judge of the National Court investigating the alleged irregularities in the sale of Banco Popular to Santander for one euro four years ago has summoned the current president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, as a witness. The magistrate wants him to answer about the management he carried out on the Popular in April 2017 and on the reports that this supervisory body issued on the entity, according to Europa Press. Buenaventura was, at that time, head of the General Directorate of Markets at the CNMV.

The head of the Central Court of Instruction number 4, José Luis Calama, will take a statement from the manager on July 8 at 09:00. His participation comes a few days after that of the witness Eduardo Manso, who was the Director of Supervision at the CNMV. Manso pointed out that they did not inquire into financing the purchase of securities because it was not their responsibility, and that they did not enter the public offer for sale (IPO) because it was not their area of ​​activity.

Likewise, after explaining how the relevant events work in the CNMV, he indicated that the organization held meetings prior to the information note of April 3, 2017 on the situation of Popular and clarified that they did not open an inspection at the beginning because they understood that there was These errors were countable and could be corrected.

In 2020, the predecessor of Buenaventura in the presidency of the CNMV, Sebastián Albella, also passed through the National Court. He assured that in his time at Linklaters, he only advised Popular in relation to the directors’ responsibility regarding the 2016 capital increase. Thus, he denied that he was part of the firm’s team that advised the entity on the expansion.

The expansion brochure warned of the risks

Elvira Rodríguez, president of the CNMV from 2012 to October 2016, also passed through the National Court as a witness. In March 2020, a few days before the state of alarm was decreed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rodríguez maintained that the work of the Supervisory body in the 2016 Banco Popular capital increase adhered to the “normal process”. And that the brochure presented by the entity included specific information and a general warning in which it committed itself to the provision of 4.7 billion euros in the face of possible uncertainties.

The National Court studies the alleged accounting irregularities of the entity in 2016, with the capital increase, and the leaks to the press a year later that would have caused its resolution in June 2017.