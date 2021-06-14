An Israeli army statement indicated that the forces spotted a suspect approaching the border area from within the Israeli border, and fired at him.

An Israeli reserve officer was also injured during the operation, in addition to one of the suspects of the smuggling attempt, and they were transferred for treatment at the hospital.

The statement confirmed that an examination is now underway into the circumstances of the reserve officer’s injury.

The Israeli army and police continue to search for more suspects in the smuggling operation, according to the statement.