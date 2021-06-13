The island of Rapa Nui, a Chilean island territory located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, has remained for 14 months disease free of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) that plagues the continent, thanks to strict health protocols, its ancestral philosophy and community-driven self-sustainability.

In March 2020, with four cases of COVID-19 confirmed, three mechanical ventilators and oxygen for only one patient in the local hospital, a municipal order determined to stop the arrival of tourists to the recognized Easter Island, cutting off the only source of income for its inhabitants. This posed a double challenge for the “Raisiners” in terms of survival, but not a dichotomy.

“The island stopped having an economy. By closing the airport, the bridge that connects us with the continent and the world, we stopped having an economy, which is based 100 percent in tourism“said the mayor of Rapa Nui, Pedro Edmunds Paoa, in an open virtual meeting called by the University of Chile, in which the director of the Hanga Roa hospital, Juan Pakomio Bahamondes, also participated.

The LOVE program

Edmunds pointed out that, in the face of the pandemic and the closure of the island, the self-sustainability plan AMOR was immediately activated, devised in 2015 on the island to face the challenges of the future, and whose acronym describes a “self-sustaining” community. thanks to “improvements”, greater “opportunities” and “respect” for the environment and the ecosystem.

The official explained that these approaches also coincide with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, while incorporating ancestral culture rapa nui, for which they were recognized and considered as an example to the world by various UN agencies, prior to the health emergency.

In this way, on March 16 of the previous year, the municipality of Rapa Nui proposed to the community a “tapu”, a holy order to completely close the territory, which is 3,700 kilometers of continental Chile, to promote self-management among the islanders through the “umanga”, an ancestral concept that evokes collaboration and mutual solidarity.



Ancient and sacred laws

This community made up of more than 8,000 inhabitants, half native and half foreign, also adhered to the concept “ha’aoro ma’i”, composed of two opposite words that are equivalent to “life” and “disease”, respectively, but which together mean “forgiveness towards the other and the environment”.

“We had doubts about whether the community was going to understand the ancestral concepts, but we made the call and they responded immediately. This showed that this culture is more alive than the virus itself, and that leads us to take care of ourselves, to protect ourselves, to healthy sustainability. from our millenary culture that left us with wisdom, “said Edmunds, who assured that after more than a year without visitors, the community remains” calm and collaborative. “

In this scenario, the municipality implemented in 2020 a program that came to employ 800 people, of the 1,800 who had been unemployed, in park maintenance, ornamentation, repair of facades and promotion of environmental care, among others. maintain until today and seek to renew the landscapes of this island that it received before the crisis up to 16 flights and 5,800 tourists per week.



In parallel, seeds were imported and orchards created in the homes themselves, with the idea of ​​reaching all households by 2024. According to Edmunds, the Polynesian diet is based on vegetables, poultry and fish, and includes all the necessary nutrients.

For his part, the director of the Hanga Roa hospital, Juan Pakomio, recognized in the virtual instance the way in which Rapa Nui has managed this health and economic crisis that still affects the entire world, particularly Chile, which in the continental part adds 1.4 million infections; exceeds 30,000 deaths because of the virus and has collapsed critical hospital units.

Pakomio valued in this line the joint work and the agreements reached between the local government, public institutions and the community, who have contributed “with complete success to what we have today on the island.”

He explained that there was a moment of “absolute fear” of this virus, due to the six hours by plane that separate the islanders from any other Chilean city, which would turn the transfer of critically ill patients into an odyssey.



Among a list of factors, he highlighted the strict protocols of safe return to the island, the traceability and the timely isolation that the five cases of COVID-19 registered in total had.

The vaccination process against the new coronavirus is added, which began last February and which has managed to inoculate with both doses at 40 percent of the target population, which total 6,500 people, as well as the campaigns for understanding science.

Despite the adverse moment, he thanked the opportunity provided by the pandemic to “meet again with the families, neighbors, people who are close to us and rethink the construction of our own life”, and also rescued the philosophy of the Rapa Nui people, whose sense of protection and self-care “is due to other epidemics such as leprosy or the extermination that we have had to face.”



“This is a surviving culture and we have learned to stand up. This has to do with our identity, because when we are threatened, it is when we are closer together, we generate actions and we can share visions. We are all one family“Pakomio concluded.

For now, and waiting to reach one hundred percent of vaccinated on the island, the community prepares a strict plan to reopen tourism, focused on compliance with demanding sanitary measures and monitoring of visitors, health care and environment.

