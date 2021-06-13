When the controversial phrase of President Alberto Fernández that still circulates in the collective unconscious “We Argentines get off the boats”, the actress and host Juana Viale started The Night of Mirtha, for The thirteen with an irony to the presidential furcio and a greeting to the native peoples.

After introducing the guests of the night, among whom were the deputy head of government, Diego Santilli, the legislator for the Frente de Todos, Leandro Santoro, the model and driver Horacio Cabak, and the technological entrepreneur Mateo Salvatto, the driver highlighted the variety of your table. “So they can see that everyone sits at this table“, remarked the actress.

“Don’t tell me that we are from one side or we are from the other, we are white, yellow, light blue, we are of all colors, we are argentinian…. “, continued the driver. It was in this section that he made fun of the President’s phrase.

“What do we come from ships?” asked Mirtha Legrand’s granddaughter to add immediately: “Greetings to all indigenous peoples of this country that without them we would not have the culture that we have, “the host completed.

Juana Viale’s phrase came after a week marked by the controversial statement by Alberto Fernández that drew strong criticism from the opposition. When talking about the strong link between Spain and Argentina, Fernández cited – by mistake – Octavio Paz to talk about the origin of Argentines, but also of Mexicans and Brazilians.

It was after the meeting with Argentine and Spanish businessmen on the occasion of President Pedro Sánchez’s visit to Argentina, that Alberto Fernández and the European president held a press conference at the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum.

In this context, the head of state said: “Octavio Paz once wrote that the Mexicans came out of the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle but we Argentines arrived from the boats, and they were ships that came from Europe, and that’s how we built our society ”.

The truth is that the quote corresponds to a song by Lito Nebbia, of whom Fernández is a friend. It is from the song “We arrived from the boats” and it is almost verbatim to the President’s phrase: “The Brazilians come out of the jungle, the Mexicans come from the Indians, but we Argentines come from the boats”.

The president had to come out later to apologize for his hooker. “I did not want to offend anyoneIn any case, whoever has felt offended or made invisible, since now my apologies, “he said.

“It was stated more than once that” Argentines descend from ships. ” In the first half of the 20th century, we received more than 5 million immigrants who lived with our native peoples. Our diversity is a source of pride ”, he added.

