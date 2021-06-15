Tim Berners-Lee, follows a lecture during the Mozilla Festival in London in 2018. SIMON DAWSON / Reuters

Tim Berners-Lee, father of the World Wide Web, the famous three WWWs that allow surfing the Internet, has decided to put the guts of his invention up for sale. The original source code of one of the great inventions in the history of mankind will be auctioned from next week at the British house Sotheby’s as a token non-expendable (NFT), that is, as a single digital file. Offers will start from $ 1,000.

The auction of the original source code NFT of the World Wide Web, will begin next Wednesday 23 and will end on June 30 and includes 9,555 lines of code that contain implementations of the three languages ​​and protocols invented by Berners-Lee: HTML (language Hypertext Markup), HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol), and URI (Uniform Resource Identifiers). Also included are original HTML documents that instructed early web users on how to use the application.

In addition, the buyer will receive the digital signature of the Ethereum blockchain – a unique digital asset that certifies ownership of the NFTs – an animated display, a letter written by the inventor and a digital poster of the complete code of the original files. .

Berners-Lee, a computer scientist born in London in 1955, invented the World Wide Web in 1989, revolutionizing the way of creating and sharing information in what is considered one of the most important inventions since the appearance of the printing press in Europe in the 19th century. XV.

NFTs have exploded in popularity in recent months, especially at public auctions. For example, a digital-only artwork by American artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, sold for nearly $ 70 million at Christie’s in March. Items from the New York Times or memes.

Berners-Lee’s latest project is Solid, a kind of new internet that is more respectful of privacy and away from the centralization of internet giants such as Google, Amazon or Facebook. To carry it out, it created the technology company Inrupt, which in November launched the first server of the new system. The idea is that users own their data and decide what they want to share and with whom.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.