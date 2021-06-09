The flight of the White House press service to the UK was postponed for several hours due to the invasion of cicadas. Reported by CNN.

It is noted that insects have penetrated the aircraft engines and disrupted the flight. Due to the incident, the plane had to be changed, and representatives of the American media flew to the United Kingdom with a six-hour delay.

According to CNN, journalists were supposed to accompany US President Joe Biden on his first overseas trip. It is reported that the board of the American leader, who also flies to the UK for the G7 summit, is reliably protected from attacks by various insects.

On May 23, it became known that billions of Great Eastern Brood cicadas have surfaced for the first time in 17 years in several states on the US East Coast. The appearance of cicadas has already been noticed in the states of Virginia, Maryland and Georgia. As soil temperatures rise, insect infestations are expected to spread to the rest of the brood nesting states. The density of cicadas can be as high as 370 million individuals per square kilometer.