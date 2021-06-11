In this edition of The Interview, we talk with Fatou Bensouda, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Bensouda considers that the acquittal of the former president of Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo, last March, does not constitute a failure of international justice. He also believes that the former Sudanese head of state, Omar al-Bashir, charged in 2009 with genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur, could be handed over to the ICC in the near future.

A few days before the end of his term at the head of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda sees in his recent visit to Sudan a “historic” event after years of paralysis on the record. He recounts having met victims in Darfur and having discussed with the transition authorities the situation of several culprits accused by the ICC. For her, the transfer of former President Omar al-Bashir to the ICC is a “possibility” in the near future.

Fatou Bensouda also refuses to view the acquittal of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo as a failure, emphasizing that his priority was to bring justice to the victims, and not “prosecute a leader,” and insisting that even the judges who acquitted Laurent Gbagbo recognized “the crimes committed in the Ivory Coast.”

The ICC attorney general recalls that the investigations into the pro-Ouattara camp are still ongoing, that they are progressing well and that public announcements will be made soon. She denies that this is a tactic on her part to counter criticism that her office only targeted Laurent Gbagbo.

Fatou Bensouda claims that the recent violence in Gaza is currently under investigation, while his office opened a formal investigation into the violence in the region in March. It also welcomes the lifting of personal sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, as well as the resumption of cooperation with the United States “based on mutual respect.”

Finally, Bensouda specifies that his office is about to decide whether or not to open an investigation into possible crimes committed by the Venezuelan regime.