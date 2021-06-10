The Interuniversity Council gave the green light at its meeting this Thursday afternoon to the implementation of new degrees at the three universities in the Region for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to the Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez.

At the University of Murcia (UMU) the Master’s Degree in Speech Therapy Intervention in Swallowing, of specialization in the area of ​​Speech Therapy, which has an international character, being developed jointly with the Chilean University Bernardo O’Higgins.

The Council reported favorably on the implementation at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) of the degree in biomedical engineering, a highly demanded title and that combines the application of engineering and 4.0 technologies to the fields of health.

Likewise, approval was given to the implementation at the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University (UCAM) of the degree in Canon law, a civil title for the training of legal operators in the field of the Church; of Official University Master’s Degree in Family and Marriage Sciences; and the master’s degree in Foot surgery.

Miguélez expressed his «satisfaction with the increase in the offer of teachings from our three universities, fundamentally in the field of specialization, highlighting the UMU’s commitment to internationalization; the initiative of the UPCT to implement an engineering degree applied to biomedicine, a very important sector in the economy that requires state-of-the-art technological solutions; and the increase in the offer of teachings at UCAM, linked to the ideology of the university ».

The meeting, chaired by the counselor Valle Miguélez, was attended by the rectors of the three universities in the Region and representatives of the Regional Assembly and the social councils.

The counselor, who will soon propose to the Governing Council the authorization of the implementation of these titles, announced the possibility of a new Interuniversity Council before the end of the summer to implement some more title, pending the reports of ANECA and the verification of the Council of Universities.

The Interuniversity Council also reported favorably on the draft decree that regulates university public prices in the Region of Murcia, which is now beginning a process of public consultation, until its approval. This rule, which is regulatory in nature, will allow public university prices to be set annually by order of the counselor, speeding up its processing.

The head of Universities stressed that “for the seventh consecutive year the public prices of undergraduate degrees remain frozen, the price of which in public universities in the Region is lower than the national average.” «In addition, the reduction in public prices in the STEM and bilingual masters is maintained, and the qualifying masters will drop in price until they equal the average cost of the Bachelor’s degrees, a reduction that will be made in two years, as approved in the General Conference on University Policy, with due compensation, by the Ministry, to the two public universities, “he concluded.

Biomedical Engineering at the UPCT



Pre-college students can now pre-enroll in the new degree in Biomedical Engineering from the UPCT. The pre-registration period is open until June 28.

The new career offer 40 new admission places, will be taught at the School of Industrials and It can be taken jointly with the degree in Industrial Electronic and Automatic Engineering. In fact, the new degree will begin to teach both the first year and the second year, for students who began this Electronic course with the idea of ​​combining studies with Biomedical.

«Robotics, virtual and augmented reality, additive manufacturing and artificial intelligence. These four technologies of Industry 4.0 will differentiate the degree in Biomedical Engineering at the UPCT from the rest of those offered by Spanish universities. Graduates of this degree work in companies and health institutions. They are in charge of the design, installation, operation and maintenance of sanitary equipment, in order to ensure patient safety and quality of healthcare», Assures the UPCT in a statement.

«Biomedical engineers are also concerned with the improvement of diagnostic techniques, for example, the images of an MRI or the interpretation of an electrocardiogram. They also design implantable devices such as pacemakers or hip prostheses that require high safety requirements. In this sense, they are going to play a key role in the manufacture of medical devices using 3D printing, a technology that is already common in the sector ”, highlights the institution.