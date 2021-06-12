An international online market for audiovisual content is taking place in Russia. KEY BUYERS EVENT is organized by Roskino with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the country. More than 400 projects are being implemented at the forum, the Izvestia TV channel reports. Dozens of films, TV series and animation works. Festival content is presented at KEY BUYERS EVENT. The main innovation of the forum was the emphasis on co-production. The ambassador of the international project is Yuri Kolokolnikov. For the first time, Russian VOD platforms have been invited to participate. The capabilities of service companies are shown at a new level. National Media Group presented projects of Art Pictures, Channel Five and animation projects of STS Media. Among the premieres on the international market is the series Happy End. Panel discussions are held as part of the business program. At one of the sessions, the impact of content on viewers was discussed. Particular attention is paid to projects that touch on important social topics.

“I think that when the idea is really good, when there is an interesting and important topic for society and when the production is talentedly realized, then the project will be commercially successful. But of course we add some tools to that, like hotlines. Or, as we did on our Psycho TV show, a serious mental health TV show. We have integrated scenes with the search and rescue teams LizaAlert, well known in Russia, into this series. And I think they got more support and more people got to know about them after the show came out. So, I think that when we look at the impact of content in general, we have to consider content that addresses important social topics, and this can be done very talentedly and can be commercially successful. In addition, we continue to look for practical tools, such as hotlines, integrations in TV shows that could support society, “said Svetlana Balanova, General Director of the National Media Group.

Unlike last year’s forum, among the presented projects are not only Russian ones. International companies got the opportunity to show themselves.

