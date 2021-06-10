Logo of the insurer Axa at its headquarters in Switzerland, in March 2020. ARND WIEGMANN / Reuters

The insurer Axa announced this Tuesday that it will unlock 300 million euros to compensate the 15,000 French restaurateurs who have policies with the company and who have been harmed by the long shutdown ordered by the Government during the pandemic. The measure, presented by the company as a “friendly” proposal, seeks to settle the multiple litigation it has with its policyholders, who initially sought compensation, to which Axa refused, alleging that the coronavirus closure was not a clause included in its policies. The new proposal has so far been received with caution.

As announced by the company, which last year achieved net profits of 3,160 million euros despite falling 18% its profit margin, the 300 million euros will be unlocked from June 21 and seek to cover the equivalent of 15% of the turnover of restaurateurs, according to the contracts signed and “during the period of the administrative measures that prohibited receiving the public.” After a first confinement in March 2020, the hotel and restaurant service has just concluded seven long months of absolute closure, decreed at the end of October.

“At a time when restaurateurs can finally welcome their clients into their establishments, we want to act so that everyone can look to the future and work resolutely to resume their activity”, explained the general director of Axa France, Patrick Cohen, it’s a statement. In the same text, the company emphasizes that it “remains convinced” that it did not owe any compensation to the restaurateurs because its policies establish “clearly” that these “do not cover collective administrative closures, as recognized by the Bordeaux appeals court. this week ”, he adds in reference to one of the 1,500 lawsuits that according to the agency France Presse The insurer has pending at the moment, which has not won all the processes.

Given the “judicial uncertainty”, insists Axa in reference to the disparity of judicial criteria, “this friendly solution seeks to allow each [de los restauradores] focus on the future ”.

“We want to put all of this behind us,” stressed Axa CEO Thomas Buberl on the Europe 1 station, specifying that “it is not a compensation, but a transaction.” And that with this, the insurer seeks to close the door of legal proceedings once and for all.

In the absence of a still unanimous response from the sector, the offer was received this Thursday with cautious joy. “This is a great victory for the insured (…) It is a reasonable decision for the insurer that goes in the direction of appeasement, even if the amount announced seems clearly insufficient,” lawyer Jean-Pierre Tertian told AFP, defending several Axa-insured restaurateurs in the Bouches-du-Rhône region.

For its part, the Independientes union (SID) has been cautious in the face of news that, in fact, would represent a sum of 20,000 euros for each insured restorer, a figure that will not necessarily cover the losses they have suffered during the long closure of the pandemic. It is, he said on social media, “a first step towards fair compensation.”